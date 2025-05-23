Biomednewsbreaks - Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) To Present New Sickle Cell Data From BEACON Trial At EHA2025

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM) , a biotechnology firm pioneering precision genetic medicines via base editing, announced it will present updated data from its BEACON Phase 1/2 trial of BEAM-101 at the European Hematology Association 2025 Congress, June 12-15 in Milan. BEAM-101 is an investigational, one-time ex vivo cell therapy targeting severe vaso-occlusive crises in sickle cell disease (SCD). The new data, covering safety and efficacy outcomes in 17 patients, will be highlighted during multiple poster sessions on June 13, underscoring BEAM-101's potential to provide a durable treatment by addressing the root cause of SCD. Additional presentations will explore biomarkers, manufacturing advances, and red blood cell health post-treatment. Beam will also host a webcast on June 13 at 4:00 p.m. ET to review EHA highlights.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM) is a biotechnology company committed to establishing the leading, fully integrated platform for precision genetic medicines. To achieve this vision, Beam has assembled a platform with integrated gene editing, delivery and internal manufacturing capabilities. Beam's suite of gene editing technologies is anchored by base editing, a proprietary technology that is designed to enable precise, predictable and efficient single base changes, at targeted genomic sequences, without making double-stranded breaks in the DNA. This has the potential to enable a wide range of therapeutic editing strategies that Beam is using to advance a diversified portfolio of base editing programs. Beam is a values-driven organization committed to its people, cutting-edge science, and a vision of providing life-long cures to patients suffering from serious diseases.

