12 Injured In Knife Attack At Hamburg Train Station: Emergency Services

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Berlin: Twelve people were injured in a knife attack at the main train station in the northern German city of Hamburg on Friday, the local police and fire department said.

"According to initial information, a person injured several people with a knife at the main train station," Hamburg police said in a post on X.

A spokesman for the Hamburg fire department told AFP that 12 people had been injured and that some of the injuries were life-threatening.