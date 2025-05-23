Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
12 Injured In Knife Attack At Hamburg Train Station: Emergency Services

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Berlin: Twelve people were injured in a knife attack at the main train station in the northern German city of Hamburg on Friday, the local police and fire department said.

"According to initial information, a person injured several people with a knife at the main train station," Hamburg police said in a post on X.

A spokesman for the Hamburg fire department told AFP that 12 people had been injured and that some of the injuries were life-threatening.

