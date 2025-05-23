12 Injured In Knife Attack At Hamburg Train Station: Emergency Services
Berlin: Twelve people were injured in a knife attack at the main train station in the northern German city of Hamburg on Friday, the local police and fire department said.
"According to initial information, a person injured several people with a knife at the main train station," Hamburg police said in a post on X.
A spokesman for the Hamburg fire department told AFP that 12 people had been injured and that some of the injuries were life-threatening.
