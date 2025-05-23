Ministry Arrests Violator For Cutting Down Wild Trees

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, through patrols from the Wildlife Protection Department, conducted an extensive inspection campaign in the Central Region near the Ezbet Al Khuraib complex.

During the operation, authorities apprehended an individual in the act of illegally cutting down wild trees and depleting the local vegetation cover, which is an offense that violates national environmental protection laws.

The Ministry confirmed that all necessary legal actions have been taken against the violator.



Qatar records significant increase in captured mynah birds Doha Metro adjusts Metrolink, Metroexpress services for one day

Read Also

Native trees play a critical role in preserving biodiversity, preventing desertification, and maintaining the ecological balance in Qatar's arid environments. As part of its ongoing efforts to protect the environment and natural resources, the Ministry emphasized that it will continue to intensify inspection campaigns across the country and urged the public to support its efforts by reporting environmental violations.