Ministry Arrests Violator For Cutting Down Wild Trees
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, through patrols from the Wildlife Protection Department, conducted an extensive inspection campaign in the Central Region near the Ezbet Al Khuraib complex.
During the operation, authorities apprehended an individual in the act of illegally cutting down wild trees and depleting the local vegetation cover, which is an offense that violates national environmental protection laws.
The Ministry confirmed that all necessary legal actions have been taken against the violator.Read Also
-
Qatar records significant increase in captured mynah birds
Doha Metro adjusts Metrolink, Metroexpress services for one day
Native trees play a critical role in preserving biodiversity, preventing desertification, and maintaining the ecological balance in Qatar's arid environments. As part of its ongoing efforts to protect the environment and natural resources, the Ministry emphasized that it will continue to intensify inspection campaigns across the country and urged the public to support its efforts by reporting environmental violations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment