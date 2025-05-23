Fischer KEYSTONE Tactical Hub Ensures Seamless Connectivity And Interoperability Of Soldiers' Digital Equipment With Expanded Cable Range

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Fischer Connectors' Swiss-engineered MIL-SPEC solution features an expanded portfolio of cables compatible with Nett Warrior and NATO STANAG 4695/4851 interfaces via Fischer UltiMate 80 connectors. It offers a competitive solution in line with the U.S. Army's Next Generation Hub (NGH) specifications.

The new general-purpose, power, radio, EUD, and device cables enable plug-and-play connectivity, compatibility, and interoperability within the battlefield management ecosystem.

Olivier Thormann, Product Manager at Fischer Connectors for Fischer KEYSTONE, shares feedback from customers worldwide who have field-tested the Swiss power and data hub:“Soldiers say it is reliable and simple and does exactly what it's expected to do. They already know how to use it – they clip it on, plug it in, and it just works.”

The reliability and ease of use of Fischer KEYSTONE are complemented by enhanced interoperability and advanced device integration capabilities. Since its launch in March 2023, Fischer Connectors' R&D team has developed several new cable options designed to support seamless connectivity, improved ergonomics, and multi-device interoperability for dismounted operations within the Nett Warrior compatibility environment.

The cable catalog offers options for integrating EUDs, batteries, radio systems, and devices such as helmet cameras and target acquisition or range-finding systems into soldier-worn gear. It delivers a comprehensive tactical connectivity solution tailored to the rigorous demands of modern warfare.

“KEYSTONE meets the growing demand for easy, reliable connectivity and interoperability of soldier-worn digital equipment in dynamic operational environments,” says Thormann.“Our cable portfolio addresses essential tactical connectivity needs by combining lean ergonomics with the seamless integration of key devices and C4ISR communication systems. Customers trust Fischer Connectors' hubs as robust plug-and-play solutions that enable real-time communication, intelligence gathering, and precision engagement.”



Cables/connectors developed for the Fischer KEYSTONETM Tactical Hub come in four categories: 1. General purpose, 2. Radio, 3. EUD, 4. Devices.

The expanded lineup of standard and customizable cable assemblies compatible with Nett Warrior and NATO STANAG 4695/4851 standards includes extensions, adapters, and interconnects across four categories:

. General purpose cables: USB 2.0, RS-232, Ethernet, Nett Warrior type and BB-2590 batteries, right-angle overmolded cable options

. Radio cables: Silvus, Bittium, L3 Harris, DTC CODAN, Thales

. EUD cables: Standard USB-C right-angle assemblies compatible with Juggernaut cases

. Devices cables: Designed for the MOHOC® 2 IP Camera and Safran Vectronix's target acquisition and range-finding systems (PLRF25C, MOSKITO TI, STERNA True North Finder), among others available upon request.

KEYSTONE cable assemblies can be customized to meet specific requirements.“Customization is one of our company's core strengths,” says Thormann.“Our technical teams collaborate closely with customers to ensure our solutions align precisely with their operational needs and expectations.”



The Fischer UltiMateTM 80 Nett Warrior-compatible product line has been expanded with a panel plug (front right).

Fischer UltiMate 80: the complete range of Nett Warrior-compatible connectors



The Fischer UltiMate 80 connectors used for KEYSTONE are the Nett Warrior-compatible connectors from Fischer Connectors' flagship series of ultra-rugged, MIL-SPEC connectors: the Fischer UltiMate Series.

The UltiMate 80 product line has recently been extended to include a new panel plug. This completes a product offering capable of meeting all the integration needs of users seeking products that operate in the most demanding environments.



The Fischer KEYSTONETM Tactical Hub connects soldier digital equipment to manage flows of data and power efficiently and easily.

A competitive edge in Soldier Modernization



Available with 4 or 6 ports, Fischer Connectors' Swiss-engineered KEYSTONE hub offers a competitive, ready-to-deploy solution in line with the specifications of the U.S. Army's Next Generation Hub (NGH).

Designed for simplicity and efficiency, KEYSTONE enables soldiers to manage data and power flows across sights, sensors, night vision devices, radios, and other digital equipment. It keeps teams and commanders connected, powering mission-critical devices while supporting real-time situational awareness and faster decision-making in dynamic operational environments.

Fischer KEYSTONE supports USB 2.0 and SMBus data channels, along with power distribution of up to 100 W (5 A max) – all through a lightweight, ergonomic interface. An intuitive power management app is included in Fischer KEYSTONE 6, available either as a standalone application or as an ATAK plug-in on the soldier's EUD.

Built with Fischer Connectors' proven MIL-SPEC technologies, KEYSTONE delivers rugged durability, compact form factor and IP68 sealing. It is a comprehensive connectivity platform that meets the demanding requirements of soldier modernization initiatives, including U.S. Army 2030.