AZIZI DEVELOPMENTS' MR. MIRWAIS AZIZI RECEIVES CERTIFICATE OF APPRECIATION FROM HIS HIGHNESS SHEIKH HAMDAN BIN MOHAMMED BIN RASHID AL MAKTOUM
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 2025: Mr. Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has received a certificate of appreciation from His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, in recognition of his exceptional philanthropic support to governmental initiatives.
The certificate was formally presented by Ms. Zainab Juma Al Tamimi, Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy, on behalf of the Crown Prince of Dubai, and follows Mr. Mirwais Azizi recently having been bestowed the prestigious 'Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Order for Philanthropy' by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Mr. Mirwais Azizi stated:“We are honored by this recognition from His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Giving back to the communities we operate in is of fundamental importance to our mission of enriching lives. We remain committed to creating long-term impact through initiatives that support those in need and foster the well-being of future generations.” Azizi's corporate social responsibility (CSR) endeavors extend across the UAE and globally, focusing on social inclusion, education, healthcare, sustainability, and support for sporting events, amongst other areas of impact.
