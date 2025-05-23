Northeast India Emerging As Major Economic Hub: Union Ministers
Speaking exclusively to IANS on the sidelines of the Rising North East Investor Summit in the national capital, Union Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju highlighted the government's focused development efforts in the region, aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.
"The government is concentrating on infrastructure, tourism, hydropower, and other key sectors in the Northeast. This focused approach is driving accelerated growth across all areas," Rijiju, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, said.
He emphasised the significance of the Summit, calling it a crucial step toward transforming the region into a leading economic zone.
Addressing concerns about the Northeast's perceived remoteness from Delhi, the minister dismissed the notion as outdated.
"Thanks to the government's Act East policy, the Northeast is no longer isolated. It has now become India's gateway to Southeast Asian countries,” he said.
He added that the region is advancing swiftly across multiple sectors, including trade, culture, and tourism.
Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh also praised the Modi government's initiatives in connecting the Northeast with the rest of the country through improved railway, highway, and waterway networks.
"Handloom and handicrafts are deeply rooted in the DNA of the Northeast and are generating significant employment opportunities," he said.
Singh also noted that no previous government had ever organised an investor summit for the Northeast.
"This initiative reflects PM Modi's commitment to boosting investments in the region. The Northeast is not only becoming a gateway of trade but also a gateway of development," he said.
Echoing this sentiment, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio called the Rising North East Summit a positive and timely move.
"This initiative has been made possible due to Prime Minister Modi's vision and support," he said.
On employment, Rio shared that his government is working on a plan to generate employment for 500,000 youths in Nagaland by 2030.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment