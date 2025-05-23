Northeast India Emerging As Major Economic Hub: Union Ministers

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Various Union Ministers on Friday said that India's northeastern region is witnessing rapid growth and is on track to become one of the country's major economic hubs.

Speaking exclusively to IANS on the sidelines of the Rising North East Investor Summit in the national capital, Union Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju highlighted the government's focused development efforts in the region, aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

"The government is concentrating on infrastructure, tourism, hydropower, and other key sectors in the Northeast. This focused approach is driving accelerated growth across all areas," Rijiju, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, said.

He emphasised the significance of the Summit, calling it a crucial step toward transforming the region into a leading economic zone.

Addressing concerns about the Northeast's perceived remoteness from Delhi, the minister dismissed the notion as outdated.

"Thanks to the government's Act East policy, the Northeast is no longer isolated. It has now become India's gateway to Southeast Asian countries,” he said.

He added that the region is advancing swiftly across multiple sectors, including trade, culture, and tourism.

Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh also praised the Modi government's initiatives in connecting the Northeast with the rest of the country through improved railway, highway, and waterway networks.

"Handloom and handicrafts are deeply rooted in the DNA of the Northeast and are generating significant employment opportunities," he said.

Singh also noted that no previous government had ever organised an investor summit for the Northeast.

"This initiative reflects PM Modi's commitment to boosting investments in the region. The Northeast is not only becoming a gateway of trade but also a gateway of development," he said.

Echoing this sentiment, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio called the Rising North East Summit a positive and timely move.

"This initiative has been made possible due to Prime Minister Modi's vision and support," he said.

On employment, Rio shared that his government is working on a plan to generate employment for 500,000 youths in Nagaland by 2030.