Joe Bonamassa Hits The Gas With New Single 'Drive By The Exit Sign'
Artwork by Hugh Syme
Slide Guitar and Southern Swagger Power the Latest Track from Upcoming Studio Album 'Breakthrough'NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Guitar slinger and blues-rock powerhouse Joe Bonamassa has released his latest single,“Drive By The Exit Sign,” a gritty, up-tempo standout from his upcoming studio album Breakthrough, out July 18th via J&R Adventures. Fueled by a crunchy slide guitar riff, Southern-rock energy, and a full-throttle vocal performance,“Drive By The Exit Sign” finds Bonamassa leaning into the dirtier, road-tested side of his songwriting. It's a breakup song disguised as a highway burner-fast-paced and hook-heavy, with lyrics that evoke missed chances, wrong turns, and the emotional wreckage we leave behind.
WATCH the lyric video for“Drive by The Exit Sign”.
Stream“Drive by The Exit Sign” on all platforms
HERE . Pre-order the new album 'Breakthrough' NOW .
Produced by Kevin Shirley (Iron Maiden, The Black Crowes, Journey), the single captures the raw, unfiltered side of Breakthrough, a record that spans genres and continents. Recorded across Greece, Nashville, and Los Angeles, Breakthrough reflects Bonamassa's most expansive vision yet-a record that taps into swampy funk, acoustic introspection, arena-ready blues rock, and more.
Co-written by Bonamassa, James House, and producer Kevin Shirley,“Drive By The Exit Sign” follows the release of the album's title track,“Breakthrough,” an anthemic, soul-stirring call to transformation that quickly became a fan favorite. That single, co-written with longtime collaborator Tom Hambridge, showcased Bonamassa's growth as a storyteller and emotional interpreter, marking a new chapter in a career already defined by evolution.
The album also features previously released tracks“Still Walking With Me” and“Shake This Ground,” which introduced listeners to the wide-ranging soundscape Bonamassa has built on Breakthrough-from the introspective and moody to the celebratory and uplifting. Each single adds a new layer to an album that celebrates risk, reinvention, and deep musical roots.
The new music arrives as Bonamassa wraps his Spring 2025 European Tour, which brought sold-out crowds across the UK, Germany, and Central Europe. Next, he'll hit the road with his supergroup Black Country Communion-featuring Glenn Hughes, Jason Bonham, and Derek Sherinian-for a highly anticipated European run in June. A U.S. summer amphitheater tour follows, including stops at The Greek Theatre, Red Rocks, and more, with a full Fall U.S. Tour on the horizon.
With more than 50 albums, 28 #1 Billboard Blues albums, and a reputation as one of the hardest-working performers in music, Bonamassa continues to break new ground while staying deeply rooted in the blues-rock tradition. Breakthrough is his most ambitious effort yet-a celebration of craft, character, and sheer musical force.
For more information on Breakthrough, tour dates, and exclusive pre-order packages, visit bonamassa.
CD Track list
1. Breakthrough
2. Trigger Finger
3. I'll Take The Blame
4. Drive By The Exit Sign
5. Broken Record
6. Shake This Ground
7. Still Walking With Me
8. Life After Dark
9. You Don't Own Me
10. Pain's On Me
VINYL Track list
Side A
1. Breakthrough
2. Trigger Finger
3. I'll Take The Blame
4. Drive By The Exit Sign
5. Broken Record
Side B
1. Shake This Ground
2. Still Walking With Me
3. Life After Dark
4. You Don't Own Me
5. Pain's On Me
BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION - EUROPE SUMMER TOUR 2025
June 6 – Fredericksburg, DK – Falkonersalen
June 7 – Solvesborg, SE – Sweden Rock Festival
June 9 – Tilburg, NL – 013 Poppodium Tilburg
June 10 – Hamburg, DE – Stadtpark
June 12 – Berlin, DE – Zitadelle
June 13 – Olomouc, CZ – Korunní Pevnůstka
June 15 – Charlotta Valley, PL – Rock Legends Festival
June 17 – Vienna, AT – Vienna Gasometer
June 19 – Köln, DE – Tanzbrunnen
EUROPE SUMMER TOUR 2025
July 1 – Cork, IE – Live at The Marquee*
July 2 – Cork, IE – Live at The Marquee*
July 3 – Cork, IE – Live at The Marquee
July 6 – Klam, AT – Clam Castle
July 8 – Veszprém, HU – Veszprémfest
July 10 – Stuttgart, DE – Jazzopen Stuttgart
July 13 – Weert, NL – Bospop
July 16 – Montreux, CH – Montreux Jazz Festival
July 18 – Pordenone, IT – San Valentino Park
July 19 – Rome, IT – Auditorium Parco della Musica - Cavea
* Sold Out
U.S. SUMMER TOUR 2025
July 31 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
August 1 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre
August 3 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
August 5 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest
August 6 – Pocatello, ID – Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre
August 8 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
August 9 – Albuquerque, NM – Sandia Resort & Casino Amphitheater
SEPTEMBER 2025
September 7 – Chicago, IL – United Center*
September 9 – Chicago, IL – United Center*
September 12 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond Festival
September 13 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap
September 15-21, 2025 – Seattle, WA – Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea ALASKA
*Supporting The Who
U.S. FALL TOUR 2025
November 3 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre
November 5 – Toronto, ON – The Theatre at Great Canadian Toronto
November 7 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
November 8 – Fort Wayne, IN – Embassy Theatre
November 10 – Rockford, IL – Coronado Theatre
November 11 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre
November 14 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater
November 15 – Houston, TX – The Hobby Center
November 18 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center Selena Auditorium
November 19 – Abilene, TX – Abilene Auditorium
November 21 – Midland, TX – Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center
November 22 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater
November 23 – Shreveport, LA – Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
November 25 – Fayetteville, AR – Walton Arts Center
November 26 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
November 29 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre
November 30 – Montgomery, AL – Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
December 2 – Savannah, GA – Johnny Mercer Theatre
December 3 – Sarasota, FL – Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
December 5 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena
December 6 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
About Joe Bonamassa:
Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a four-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 15x Blues Music Award Nominee (4-time winner), he achieved his 28th No.1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with his most recent live album and concert film, Live at the Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra. Only in his mid-40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 50 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.
A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it's in the studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall, and others for his independent labels Journeyman Records and KTBA Records, and has also launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide. Visit for more information.
