Govt Busts Fake Website Peddling Prestigious National Awards

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) The Centre has flagged a fraudulent website falsely claiming to be an official body authorised to confer some of the country's highest civilian honours, including the Bharat Ratna, the Padma Vibhushan, and the Padma Bhushan.

In a post on X on Friday, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) warned citizens about the fake website -- -- which deceptively presents itself as a "semi-structured government organisation" with official recognition.

"A fake website, , falsely claims to be a semi-structured government organisation recognised and authorised by the Government of India," PIB said in a fact-check alert.

"It also claims to confer prestigious national awards such as Bharat Ratna Samman, Padma Vibhushan Samman, Padma Bhushan Samman, etc," the PIB post said.

The government clarified that the website in question has no affiliation with any official department or ministry, and does not have the authority to confer any national honours.

It has advised the public to remain vigilant against such fraudulent entities and to verify any award-related information through official channels only.

“This website is NOT associated with the Government of India. Stay alert and avoid falling for such scams. For any GOI-related queries, contact + 91 8799711259,” the post further reads.

The fake website's homepage, dressed in official-looking language, states: "Bharat Ratna Sammaan is an esteemed body formed with the motive of honouring those great personalities who have contributed a lot towards society and in different fields at large in Bharat... one should be allowed to be exceptional and receive the recognition one deserves."

Officials warned that such wording is deliberately misleading, mimicking government language to lend credibility to a scam. The website may be attempting to lure individuals into monetary fraud or identity theft under the pretence of granting awards.

The PIB urged citizens to contact its fact-checking unit or visit for any queries related to government initiatives or honours, and not to fall prey to unauthorised portals.