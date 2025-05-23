UNEC Hosts BİRİM Forum On AI, Innovation, And Startup Growth

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

An innovative forum titled“BİRİM” – Business, Innovation, Digital Incubation, and Diversity – was held at Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC), Azernews reports.

The forum, initiated by student rector Nihad Isgandarov, aimed to provide young people with new insights into the digitalization of business in the modern era, the development of artificial intelligence technologies, startup ecosystems, and intellectual collaboration.

In his opening speech, Nihad Isgandarov noted that the event would give participants the opportunity to explore current trends in business and technology, interact with renowned experts, and build valuable networks for future cooperation.

Throughout the forum, professional speakers shared their knowledge and experience. Rustam Bakhishaliyev, head of 44 Group, spoke on“Becoming a Young Entrepreneur in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: The Path from Idea to Success,” focusing on strategic approaches and technological opportunities for young entrepreneurs.

AI specialist Umid Salay discussed the impact of AI on daily life and creativity in his presentation,“The Role of Creative Artificial Intelligence in Our Lives.” Zinaddin Babayev, Deputy Director of the Project Management Department at the Innovation Center, provided practical insights into the application of innovations in modern business and digital project management with his talk,“Business Innovations and Digital Project Understanding.”

Digital marketing specialist Anar Rustamli highlighted the importance of data analytics and automated marketing technologies in future strategies in his session,“Data-Based Marketing – The Automated Future.” Jamal Aghayev, Head of the Startup Ecosystem Building Department at the Innovation and Digital Development Agency, emphasized the role of AI and innovative collaboration in startup development in his talk,“Artificial Intelligence and Business Restructuring: New Opportunities through Innovation and Cooperation.”

Students showed great interest in the forum's presentations on artificial intelligence, innovation, and marketing.