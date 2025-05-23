Calumet To Participate In June 2025 Investor Conferences

INDIANAPOLIS, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMT ) ("Calumet") announced today that it plans to attend two investor conferences in June 2025.



On Thursday, June 5th, Calumet will attend the Bank of America Securities Energy and Power Credit Conference and will be holding one-on-one investor meetings at the conference. On Wednesday, June 11th, Calumet will attend the Wells Fargo Industrials & Materials Conference and will be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day at the conference.

About Calumet

Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMT ) manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.

SOURCE Calumet, Inc.

