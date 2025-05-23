REDDROP LAUNCHES PERIOD SWIMWEAR FOR TEENS AND TWEENS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) RedDrop's period swimwear can be worn any day during a girl's period as an alternative to pads or tampons. It's designed for versatility as a bikini bottom in classic black that can mix and match with any bikini top. As with RedDrop's other menstrual products, the bikini bottoms are specifically made for girls' smaller, changing bodies. The age-appropriate swimwear comes in a range of sizes from Youth XS (Kids size 8-10) to Women's XL (Juniors size 14-16).

"We designed our period swimwear to be a perfect fit for tweens to participate in summer activities uninterrupted, from a day at the pool or beach to a weekend at the lake to sleepaway camp," said Dana Roberts, Co-Founder of RedDrop. "The swimwear also comes with empowering, straightforward educational resources to build confidence and body literacy. All girls should have access to affordable period care products made to meet their needs, no matter when their period starts."

RedDrop's period swimwear is made from fragrance-free, PFAS-free and non-toxic materials that form moisture-wicking layers and flexible fits that move with growing – and swimming – bodies. The bottoms hold up to two light pads or three light tampons of flow (up to 12-18 grams) and won't get waterlogged after a dip in the pool.

The new product launch comes on the heels of significant investments in RedDrop and its mission to address menstrual inequity with tween period products and educational resources. In November 2024, the minority- and women-owned company won the $1 million grand prize from Black Ambition, Pharrell Williams' non-profit organization to support Black and Hispanic Entrepreneurs. In February 2025, RedDrop won the Fifteen Percent Pledge Achievement Award totaling $200K. The Fifteen Percent Pledge is a racial equity and economic justice non-profit that addresses inequities in the American consumer economy and works towards closing the racial wealth gap.

RedDrop is a wellness brand committed to creating inclusive and innovative period products for tween girls to feel their best during their new stage of life. With a focus on properly sized period products and education-backed solutions, RedDrop is on a mission to normalize periods and period preparation for tweens, teens and their families. Since 2019, RedDrop has made period care more accessible for over 1 million teens and tweens.

