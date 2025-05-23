Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pakistan Passes Resolution Against Suspension Of Indus Waters Treaty

Pakistan Passes Resolution Against Suspension Of Indus Waters Treaty


2025-05-23 07:10:16
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Islamabad: Pakistan's National Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution condemning India's attempt to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), terming the move a 'violation of international agreements' and a 'threat to regional stability'.

The resolution described the treaty as a vital lifeline for Pakistan and asserted that India has no legal authority to unilaterally suspend the treaty, the National Assembly said in a statement.

The resolution urged the Pakistani government to take diplomatic and legal measures to counter what parliamentarians described as 'Indian provocation'.

It also reaffirmed the country's resolve to safeguard its sovereignty and vital interests in the face of external challenges.

Signed in 1960, the Indus Waters Treaty is a water-distribution agreement between the two neighbors to use the water available in the Indus River and its tributaries.

In April, India unilaterally suspended the treaty following the deaths of at least 25 Indian tourists, who were shot at by unknown gunmen in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

India has alleged that Pakistan was involved in the attack, a claim that Pakistan has strongly denied.

MENAFN23052025000063011010ID1109587086

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search