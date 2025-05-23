403
Tata Motors Launches The All-New Altroz Premium By Legacy, Modern By Design
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, May 22, 2025: Tata Motors, India's leading automobile manufacturer, today announced the launch of the All-New Altroz at a starting price of INR 6.89 lakhs. Ushering in a new era of premiumness with its striking design, luxurious interiors, and advanced features, the All-New Altroz is designed to captivate and is built on the core pillars of Premium Design, Unmatched Safety, Cutting-edge Technology, and Thrilling Performance. From its refreshed exterior and luxurious tech-rich cabin to its enhanced connectivity and expanded multi-powertrain line-up - now featuring an AMT option for the first time - the Altroz is engineered to turn everyday drives into extraordinary journeys.
The Altroz has firmly established itself as a benchmark in the premium hatchback segment. Being the first and only one in its category to have received 5-star GNCAP rating, it set new standards in safety early on. Building on this strong foundation, the All-New Altroz now elevates the game with a bold new expression of premiumness. It features segment-first design elements such as flush door handles and Infinity connected LED tail lamps, while Luminate LED headlamps with integrated DRLs and a striking 3D front grille add to its sophisticated road presence. Inside, the executive lounge-style rear seats with enhanced thigh support, the soft-touch Grand Prestigia dashboard, ambient lighting, and spacious layout together create an indulgent, refined cabin experience.
Offered in Petrol, segment's only Diesel and Tata Motors' leading iCNG twin cylinder technology, the All – New Altroz will also be available in a variety of transmission options: a 5-speed manual, a refined 6-speed DCA, and a new 5-speed AMT - bringing the convenience of automatic transmission within reach of more customers.
According to Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., "Our journey in the last 5 years has been defined by fast-paced growth and transformation. As we look ahead, FY26 is not about incremental gains - it's about a quantum leap. With 1 million+ premium hatches sold in the last 3 years, we believe hatchbacks remain a critical part of India's mobility landscape.
Today, we are proud to introduce a bold new chapter in premium hatchbacks with the re-imagination of the Altroz. The 2025 edition makes the Altroz shine brighter by seamlessly blending contemporary design, advanced technology, and a performance-led approach. It embodies everything today's Premium Hatch Customer seeks - modern styling, a premium feel, tech-rich features, next-level safety, and the widest range of powertrain options. Every element has been thoughtfully crafted to holistically elevate the driving experience. The All New Altroz will make its owners truly 'Feel Special'."
About the All New Altroz
The All-New Tata Altroz redefines modern sophistication with its sleek, sculpted lines and bold 3D front grille. Its floating roof design and flush door handles further elevate its futuristic appeal, giving the Altroz a dynamic presence that sets it apart in its segment. Available in five captivating colour options-Pristine White, Pure Grey, Royal Blue, Ember Glow, and Dune Glow-each paired with distinct personas: Smart, Pure, Creative, Accomplished S, and Accomplished+ S, the new Altroz stays true to Tata Motors' focus on personalization.
The All-New Tata Altroz reimagines premium hatchback design with a seamless fusion of elegance, comfort, and innovation. Its striking front profile, featuring a bold 3D grille, Luminate LED headlamps, and signature Infinity LED connected tail lamps, creates a confident road presence. The coupe-like silhouette is accentuated by a floating roof, sculpted body lines, flush door handles, and drag-cut alloy wheels - amplifying both style and aerodynamics. Inside, the cabin reflects a new benchmark in refinement. The Grand Prestigia dashboard with soft-touch surfaces, Galaxy ambient lighting, and premium dual-tone beige interiors sets a sophisticated tone. Executive lounge-inspired rear seating with extended thigh support, a flat floor, and wide 90-degree door openings ensure effortless comfort - making every journey feel truly special.
Feel Special Tech - Premium Cabin Experience
At the heart of the new Altroz is a best-in-segment digital experience. The 10.25" Ultra View infotainment system by Harman is seamlessly paired with a full-digital HD 10.25" cluster with real-time navigation view. Other highlights include:
360° Surround View Camera with Blind View Monitor
Voice-enabled Electric Sunroof
Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
Wireless charging and dual 65W Type C fast chargers
Air Purifier & Express Cooling for Indian summers
iRA Connected Vehicle Technology with 50+ features
Feel Special in Motion - Powertrain Options for Every Lifestyle
The All-New Altroz is the only premium hatchback in India to offer the most comprehensive range of powertrains - Petrol, Diesel, CNG, along with both DCA and AMT automatic transmissions. This ensures an exciting drive experience for effortless urban commutes.
1.2L Revotron Petrol (Manual, DCA & new AMT) – Refined drivability with versatile transmission options
1.2L iCNG with Twin-Cylinder Tech – India's most advanced CNG system with uncompromised boot space and premium features
1.5L Revotorq Diesel – India's only diesel hatchback, delivering high torque and effortless highway cruising
Whether it's convenience, efficiency, or thrill - the Altroz offers it all, making it a true segment leader.
Feel Special with Safety at Every Turn
Built on the trusted ALFA architecture, the Altroz continues its legacy of being India's safest premium hatchback. Safety features now include:
6 Airbags and ESP as standard
Diamond Strength Safety Shield – Enhanced structural rigidity with reinforced crumple zones
SOS Calling Function (E-Call/B-Call)
ISOFIX mounts, Hill Hold Assist, LED fog lamps with cornering, and more
The All New Altroz elevates its legacy with a bold design transformation, indulgent interiors, and cutting-edge technology - delivering sophistication, versatility, space, and premium features in equal measure. Thoughtfully crafted for the young, modern, and aspirational, the all New Altroz is engineered to impress at every turn. Added to this, the advantage of its multi-fuel powertrain options give it the perfect balance of efficiency and thrill, making it a true segment leader.
