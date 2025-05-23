403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Water Street Capital Issues Open Letter To Shareholders Of REC Silicon
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) In its letter, Water Street stated its intention to call an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") to investigate the circumstances that led to the termination of Hanwha's 10-year purchase contract with the Company in December 2024 to acquire all polysilicon from its Moses Lake facility. Further, Water Street announced its plan to nominate new directors to the Company's Board at its upcoming Annual General Meeting ("AGM").
Media Contact
The full text of the letter is attached.
Media Contact
Jonathan Gasthalter/Brandon Lin
Gasthalter & Co.
Tel: (212) 257-4170
[email protected]
SOURCE Water Street Capital, Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment