Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Water Street Capital Issues Open Letter To Shareholders Of REC Silicon


2025-05-23 06:16:17
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) In its letter, Water Street stated its intention to call an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") to investigate the circumstances that led to the termination of Hanwha's 10-year purchase contract with the Company in December 2024 to acquire all polysilicon from its Moses Lake facility. Further, Water Street announced its plan to nominate new directors to the Company's Board at its upcoming Annual General Meeting ("AGM").

The full text of the letter is attached.

Media Contact
 Jonathan Gasthalter/Brandon Lin
Gasthalter & Co.
Tel: (212) 257-4170
[email protected]

SOURCE Water Street Capital, Inc.

MENAFN23052025003732001241ID1109586942

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search