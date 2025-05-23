ENG Vs IND: Is Shubman Gill The Ideal Successor To Virat Kohli At No.4 In Tests?

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Shubman Gill is reportedly chosen to succeed Virat Kohli as India's No.4 Test batter. This move aims to improve Gill's consistency and provide stability to India's middle order, filling the void left by Kohli's retirement.

Team India batter Shubman Gill has reportedly been chosen as Virat Kohli's successor as No.4 batter in the Tests ahead of the squad announcement for the five-match Test series against England. Ahead of the England tour, Virat Kohli decided to step away from the longest format of the game after playing for 14 years and 123 matches for Team India.

With the retirement of Virat Kohli, the BCCI selectors and Team India management face the fresh challenges of filling the crucial No.4 batting spot and Shubman Gill has reportedly emerged as the potential candidate to take on this vital role. However, the question is Gill a right candidate to succeed Kohli as the No.4 batter for Team India in Tests?

Virat Kohli was India's batting at No.4 spot for over a decade in the longest format of the game, having amassed over 7500 runs and scored 26 centuries at an impressive average of 50.09. The ace batter had anchored India's innings and brought stability in the middle-order with his impeccable technique and mental toughness and also guided the team out of collapses.

With Shubman Gill now reportedly succeeding Virat Kohli as the No.4 batter, the 25-year-old is stepping into huge shoes left by the Indian batting great and will be expected to replicate Kohli's consistency and temperament. Apart from being India's next Test captain, Gill will have to shoulder additional responsibility of anchoring the innings during critical phases and absorbing pressure when the wickets fall, just like how Virat Kohli did in his prime.

A batter requires temperament to play at No.4 and Shubman Gill displayed this trait during his gritty innings against Australia at The Gabba in 2021, against Bangladesh in Chattogram in 2022, against England in Vizag in 2024. Gill showcased immense composure, shot selection, and maturity beyond his years in these innings, proving he has mental fortitude to build long stays at the crease and weather challenging phases, key attributes to succeed as the No.4 spot in Tests.

The 25-year-old has already been seen as someone who could take up Virat Kohli's mantle in the longest format of the game, not just terms of batting impact but also inspiring next generation of cricketers with his calm demeanour, tactical acumen, and hunger for runs, much like Virat Kohli during his peak years.

Another factor behind Shubman Gill's shift to No.4 spot is the potential improvement in his overall Test numbers. Gill's performance at No.3 has been inconsistent, with concerns raised about his ability to score consistently and tendency to get dismissed after providing starts. Since the Test series against England in 2024, Shubman Gill has amassed 853 runs, including 3 centuries, at an average of 42.65 in 12 matches. The numbers do look good, but they reflect room for growth, especially in terms of consistency and big match performances.

Batting at No.3, Gill had to often face the new ball under testing conditions, which might disrupt his rhythm. Moving him down to No.4 spot of the batting order might enable him to play slightly older ball and a bit more time to assess the situation of the match, enabling him to settle in and play with great fluency. The move might see Shubman Gill's Test numbers improve just like Virat Kohli did after he settled into No.4 role.

After Virat Kohli decided to quit Test cricket before the England tour, the BCCI selectors and the Team India management were left with lack of options to take the No.4, given that they have not groomed any player in the squad to take up the crucial role. With Shubman Gill being already an accomplished young batter in the squad, he naturally emerged as the front-runner to fill the No.4 spot. He is reportedly being considered a natural heir to Virat Kohli as the number 4 batter, given his temperament and technique.

KL Rahul was among the contenders to fill No.4 spot, but the retirement of Rohit Sharma from Tests might push him to opener's spot thereby limiting his availability in the middle order and strengthening the case for Gill to cement his place at No.4.

While Shubman Gill has shown his promising signs of temperament, technique, and calm demeanour, his transition to No.4 batter after playing 32 matches as the top-order will test his ability to consistently perform under pressure and anchor the innings against world-class bowling attacks. Emulating Virat Kohli's success as the No.4 batter in Tests is no easy feat, but with continued growth, experience and the back of the team management, Gill has the potential to succeed as the dependable middle-order batter for India in the years to chase.

Taking over the No.4 spot and possibly Test captaincy brings enough expectations, putting him in the spotlight, starting with the Test series against England. If Shubman Gill harnesses skills required to play as the No.4 batter, he could not only fill Kohli's shoes but also carve out his own legacy in Indian cricket.