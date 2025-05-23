Make Eid Al Adha Memorable With Exciting Adventures, Family Fun, And World-Class Entertainment Across Dubai's Top Destinations

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)This Eid Al Adha, Dubai Holding Entertainment invites families and friends to come together and celebrate the joyous occasion across its iconic destinations includingand. From thrilling theme park adventures to lively entertainment and festive dining, guests can enjoy memorable experiences and embrace the spirit of togetherness at every turn.

This Eid Al Adha,, one of Dubai's most instagrammable locations, comes alive with family-friendly adventure and all-day entertainment. Guests can explore Mini World, an interactive zone featuring 25 iconic landmarks from around the globe or enjoy a scenic ride along the water on the Riverland Boat, where a tranquil journey is paired with a delightful dining experience.

Adventurers can test their skills at the Archery & Axe Throwing fields, while fitness lovers can explore the Leisure Cycling Track, ideal for both seasoned cyclists and casual riders with bikes and scooters available to rent on-site or bring from home.

The excitement continues with live music, DJ sets, and vibrant street performances, including the thrilling Dino Dance Off, featuring dynamic dancers and lifelike prehistoric creatures. The Dino Parade brings high-energy fun as“escaped” dinosaurs roam the streets alongside expert Dino Trainers in a 25-minute spectacle, followed by interactive Dino Meet & Greets for photo opportunities and fun facts.

As evening sets in, the celebration lights up with eco-friendly laser shows at 7:30pm, 8:30pm, and 9:30pm, followed by a dazzling fireworks display at 9:30pm.

Guests can also indulge in authentic Emirati flavours with the Eid buffet at Al Mashowa, offering a warm, family-friendly dining experience with dishes that celebrate the spirit of the season. Priced at AED 120 for adults, AED 60 for kids, and free for children under 5, it's the perfect way to share a festive meal with loved ones.

Just next door, families can dive into blockbuster fun at, the region's largest Hollywood-inspired theme park. Home to 29 thrilling rides, live entertainment, and unforgettable attractions across the DreamWorks, Columbia Pictures, and Lionsgate zones, it's the perfect destination for Eid Al Adha celebrations. From heart-pounding adventures like Madagascar Mad Pursuit, Now You See Me: High Roller, and The Hunger Games: Capitol Bullet Train, to immersive worlds, character meet-and-greets, and exciting shows, it's a movie lover's dream come to life.

Families and thrill-seekers alike can get ready for a celebration like no other at, the first-ever Real Madrid-themed park. Designed for all ages, guests can explore three dynamic zones filled with exhilarating rides, interactive challenges, and iconic club memorabilia. From the gravity-defying Hala Madrid Coaster to the soaring Stars Flyer, and from football-inspired games to immersive attractions like the Bernabéu Experience, it's a celebration of sport, adrenaline, and family fun, all in one unforgettable destination.

This Eid Al Adha,invites families to an exclusive sneak peek of, the ultimate water park party filled with excitement, energy, and non-stop fun! From 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, LEGOLAND Water Park will be transformed into a festive playground featuring thrilling games, live entertainment, high-energy dance performances, character meet & greets, fantastic prizes, and more, making it the perfect place to beat the heat and make unforgettable memories with the whole family. For LEGOLAND Hotel guests, the fun continues with an exclusive After Party at the hotel pool from 6:45 PM to 8:00 PM. Families can also round off their celebration with a special LEGO-themed Middle Eastern dinner buffet at Bricks Family Restaurant, priced at AED 159 for adults and AED 69 for kids. With fully themed accommodation and dining options, interactive hotel play zones, and early access to Summer Splash Fest, LEGOLAND Dubai Resort is the ideal destination for a fun-filled getaway this long weekend.

From 6 to 9 June, gather with loved ones for an enchanting Eid Al Adha dinner experience at. Hosted in the elegant Tamure Ballroom, guests can enjoy a sumptuous Eid buffet with traditional dishes and warm Polynesian hospitality in a festive family-friendly atmosphere.

Priced at AED 199 per adult, and AED 99 for children ages 6 to 12, the evening runs from 6:30pm to 11:00pm. As always, guests staying at Lapita enjoy easy access to Dubai ParksTM and Resorts' world-class theme parks, making it a perfect Eid escape.

Soak up the sun and celebrate Eid Al Adha at, Dubai's original waterpark, featuring over 30 rides and attractions set against the iconic backdrop of the Burj Al Arab. Thrill-seekers can take the plunge on the gravity-defying Jumeirah Sceirah, ride the waves on Wipeout and Riptide FlowRiders, or brave the twists and turns of Tantrum Alley and Burj Surj. For a more laid-back experience, float along the lazy river at Juha's Journey or let the little ones splash around in the interactive Juha's Dhow and Lagoon. With adrenaline-pumping slides, family-friendly zones, and stunning views,offers the perfect escape for all ages.

Tickets start from AED 179 for children and AED 199 for adults, offering full-day access to splash-filled fun, and delicious dining. The park comes alive with festive entertainment including traditional Ayala dancers, a live DJ, bubble show, and meet-and-greets with beloved Emirati characters, making it a must-visit for families.

Mention here the park hours are extended until 7pm: Escape into the heart of nature at, the region's only indoor rainforest, home to over 3,000 plants and animals spread across four immersive levels. With tickets starting from AED 129 per person, guests can enjoy exclusive Eid Al Adha offers and a full day of exciting rainforest-themed experiences.



Complimentary henna and face painting from 10:00am to 6:00pm.

Traditional melodies brought to life by a live Oud player, adding an authentic cultural touch to the lush surroundings.

Movies at the Learning Centre at 12:00pm, 2:00pm and 4:00pm providing the perfect mid-adventure break for families and little ones. Creative stations featuring arts and crafts, Arabic calligraphy, face painting and henna art.



Educational talks every two hours uncover fascinating facts about the rainforest's most unique residents.

Hands-on meet-and-greets with snakes, millipedes, snails, and cockroaches for the curious and brave. Young explorers can relax with themed movies at the Learning Centre, offering a break between adventures.

To end the experience, guests can enjoy an authentic Arabic platter featuring favourites like falafel, making for a deliciously memorable finish to their rainforest journey.

This Eid Al Adha, guests can choose their perfect destination for a celebration like no other. From thrilling theme park rides and exciting dining experiences to waterpark adventures, and immersive rainforest explorations, there's something for everyone atand, all part of Dubai Holding Entertainment's world-class attractions.