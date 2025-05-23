UAE's Top 50 Brands' Value Jumps 22% To Dh325 Billion

The total value of the top 50 most valuable UAE brands has risen by 22 per cent year-on-year to Dh325 billion ($88.5 billion), according to the latest UAE 50 report by Brand Finance, the world's leading brand valuation consultancy.

Adnoc's brand value jumped 25 per cent to $19 billion and retained its position as the UAE's most valuable brand for the seventh consecutive year. The energy giant's Brand Strength Index (BSI) score is strongest within the UAE at 87.9 out of 100, driven by its major international investments and adoption of artificial intelligence (AI).

The brand value of telecom major e& grew 701 per cent to $15.3 billion as it ascended nine positions to become the second most valuable brand in the ranking, making it the fastest-growing brand in the UAE, Middle East and globally.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

This growth is attributed to a comprehensive three-year transformation strategy, during which e& unified its historic 'etisalat' brand under a single identity. High-profile partnerships, such as a 15-year collaboration with Manchester City Football Club and partnerships, elevated the brand's visibility globally.

PureHealth Group's brand value rose 30 per cent to $564 million, making it the UAE's most valuable healthcare brand.“The group posted strong financials, with revenue up 58 per cent year-on-year to Dh25.8 billion and net profit rising 78 per cent to Dh1.7 billion in 2024. The brand's status as the largest integrated healthcare platform in the region continues to reinforce its strategic position.”

Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates leads the UAE's strongest brands with a BSI score of 86.0/100, followed by e& with a BSI score of 85/100 and an AAA brand strength rating, upon completion of its rebranding transition from 'etisalat'.

Emaar ranks third with a BSI score of 83.7/100 and an AAA- rating. Emaar's 58 per cent brand value increase to $4 billion is supported by its strong financial performance, iconic property developments, and commitment to excellence in product delivery and customer service.

“The UAE's leading brands are showing what's possible when ambition meets purpose. From Adnoc's cutting-edge work in AI and energy, to e&'s bold transformation into a global tech player, and Emirates' continued excellence in aviation - these brands are not just growing in value, they're shaping industries. What stands out is how they're combining innovation, strategic vision, and a genuine commitment to delivering for their customers and communities. It's a powerful reflection of the UAE's dynamic and forward-looking economy,” said Andrew Campbell, managing director of Brand Finance Middle East.