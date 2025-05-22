Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rain, And Thunderstorms In Delhi, 'Orange Alert' For Mumbai Today

MENAFN - Live Mint) After experiencing heavy rainfall and thunderstorms late Wednesday night, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted Delhi's sky will remain partly cloudy, with increased chances of rain and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday.

Here's what IMD said

IMD said in an official release,“Thunderstorms and rainfall are likely on May 23 and 24. The weather is set to return to partly cloudy skies with potential thunder and lightning on May 25 and 26. Rain or thundershowers are predicted for May 27.”

This weather update follows a severe storm that hit Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, and Ghaziabad on Wednesday evening, bringing rain, hail, and strong winds, it added.

The storm led to a noticeable drop in temperature by Thursday morning, with the IMD recording 12 mm of rainfall over the past 24 hours.

Orange Alert for Mumbai

A low-pressure area has formed over South Konkan, near the coast of Goa and the East Central Arabian Sea.

Due to this, the IMD has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in the Konkan region for the next three days. IMD said,“A red alert, forecasting the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall, has been issued for Raigad on May 23 and for Ratnagiri district for May 22 and 23, while an orange alert is in place for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Sindhudurg as well as ghats of Pune and Satara during this period for heavy to hefty rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.”

A red alert, forecasting the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall, has been issued for Raigad.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai for May 23 and 24, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour at isolated places.

(This is a developing story)



Expect thunderstorms and rain in Delhi on May 23 and 24.

Mumbai faces heavy rainfall with a gusty wind warning on May 23 and 24. Residents in the Konkan region should prepare for extremely heavy rainfall and possible disruptions.

Key Takeaways