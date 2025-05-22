Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Clear Blue Technologies International To Provide Corporate Update And Report Q1 2025 Financial Results And Host Conference Call On Thursday, May 29Th, 2025


2025-05-22 05:16:03
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: CBLU) the Smart Off-GridTM Company, today announces that it will provide a corporate update and also report financial results for its first quarter 2025 on Wednesday May 28, 2025, after the market closes.

Welcome to Clear Blue 2.0!

Clear Blue has successfully completed its financial restructuring and is now positioned to move forward and execute on the opportunity ahead. The Company has been very busy. Clear Blue will host a conference call on Thursday May 29th, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to review the financial restructuring, the Company's 2024 results, and to provide an update on its 2025 outlook and growth plan going forward. Those interested can register at:

Registration Link

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies International, the Smart Off-GridTM company, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed,“wireless power” to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, solar and hybrid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other mission-critical systems. Today, Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. (TSXV: CBLU) (FRA: 0YA) (OTCQB: CBUTF)

Legal Disclaimer:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, contact:

Miriam Tuerk, Co-Founder and CEO
+1 416 433 3952
...


