Clear Blue Technologies International To Provide Corporate Update And Report Q1 2025 Financial Results And Host Conference Call On Thursday, May 29Th, 2025
Welcome to Clear Blue 2.0!
Clear Blue has successfully completed its financial restructuring and is now positioned to move forward and execute on the opportunity ahead. The Company has been very busy. Clear Blue will host a conference call on Thursday May 29th, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to review the financial restructuring, the Company's 2024 results, and to provide an update on its 2025 outlook and growth plan going forward. Those interested can register at:
Registration Link
About Clear Blue Technologies International
Clear Blue Technologies International, the Smart Off-GridTM company, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed,“wireless power” to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, solar and hybrid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other mission-critical systems. Today, Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. (TSXV: CBLU) (FRA: 0YA) (OTCQB: CBUTF)
