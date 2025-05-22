Nexxen And VIDAA Sign Non-Binding MOU To Extend And Expand Strategic Partnership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Agreement would extend Nexxen's global ACR data exclusivity with VIDAA, while adding display ad monetization exclusivity across VIDAA's media in North America

NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ: NEXN) (“Nexxen” or the“Company”), a global, flexible advertising technology platform with deep expertise in data and advanced TV, today announced it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) with VIDAA to potentially extend and expand their existing strategic partnership for multiple years beyond its current term, which is set to expire at the end of 2026.

Under the terms of the MOU, Nexxen would retain exclusive global access to VIDAA's Automatic Content Recognition (“ACR”) data and expand its ad monetization exclusivity to include display ad monetization across VIDAA's media in North America.

The MOU also outlines a potential additional investment by Nexxen in VIDAA, aimed at accelerating the expansion of VIDAA's smart TV footprint in the U.S. over the long term, further deepening the strategic alignment between the two companies.

The MOU is non-binding and subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, as well as customary closing conditions.

About Nexxen

Nexxen empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasters around the world to utilize data and advanced TV in the ways that are most meaningful to them. Our flexible and unified technology stack comprises a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core. With streaming in our DNA, Nexxen's robust capabilities span discovery, planning, activation, monetization, measurement and optimization – available individually or in combination – all designed to enable our partners to achieve their goals, no matter how far-reaching or hyper niche they may be.

Nexxen is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia-Pacific, and is traded on Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, visit .

About VIDAA

Launched in 2014, VIDAA is a global leader in smart TV platforms, offering cutting-edge technology and user-friendly experiences. With more than 400 brand partners and over 40 million connected devices worldwide, VIDAA provides viewers with access to a broad range of global and local content, with a focus on ease of use, speed, and security. VIDAA's platform is known for its seamless integration of apps, streaming services, and live TV, delivering an all-in-one entertainment hub to millions of homes. The company continues to innovate by investing in long-term software support, keeping its devices current with the latest advancements in smart TV technology.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as“anticipates,”“believes,”“expects,”“intends,”“may,”“can,”“will,”“estimates,” and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way Nexxen identifies forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding Nexxen's non-binding MOU with VIDAA and the implications thereof, including but not limited to the anticipated benefits related thereof, as well as any other statements related to Nexxen's future financial results and operating performance. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Nexxen's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to risks related to the continued negotiation of definitive agreements and related to the satisfaction of the closing conditions thereto, and risks related to the ability of the parties to realize the anticipated benefits of the potential extended and expanded partnership. Nexxen cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ( ) on March 5, 2025. Any forward-looking statements made by Nexxen in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Nexxen does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Nexxen, and the Nexxen logo are trademarks of Nexxen International Ltd. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word“partner” or“partnership” in this press release does not mean a legal partner or legal partnership.