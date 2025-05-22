THE AMERICAN HINDU JEWISH CONGRESS JOINS IN SUPPORT OF THE ABRAHAM ACCORDS AND ITS PROMISE OF RELIGIOUS TOLERANCE
The Abraham Accords, officiated by President Trump, on September 15, 2020, was a commitment by three Arab nations – Morrocco, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain – to normalize relations with Israel. Sudan, Oman, and Kosovo later joined the Abraham Accords during President Trump's first term in office.
The historic agreement was a significant step towards regional peace and stability. President Trump's second term proposes expansion of the Abraham Accords to include Saudi Arabia, Syria, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan, among others.
“I was impressed by Senator Joni Ernst and Senator Kristen Gillibrand's commitment to ensuring the success of the Accords,” observed Chairman Kapoor. He added:“The Ambassadors of Morrocco and Bahrain shared their hopeful vision as among the Accords' early partners. But business success will require commensurate economic and infrastructure development. We are looking forward to exploring opportunities and assisting in the regional progress.”
