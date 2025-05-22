Boucheron's Middle East Quatre Family At Cannes Film Festival

On the occasion of the screening of“Vie Privée” by Rebecca Zlotowski on May 20th, 2025, at the Cannes Film Festival, the Middle East Quatre Family made an appearance on the red carpet together . Amina Muaddi, Dana Hourani, Dilan Deniz and Mila Al Zahrani all wore creations from Maison Boucheron's Quatre collection.

Amina Muaddi wore the Quatre Tube necklace in white gold paved with diamonds, the Quatre Radiant Edition large wedding band paved with diamonds in white gold, the Quatre Radiant Edition large ring paved with diamonds in white gold, as well as the Quatre Radiant Edition small ring paved with diamonds in white gold.

Dana Hourani chose to wear the Quatre High Jewelry necklace in yellow, pink and white gold with brown PVD, set with garnets and paved with diamonds, the large Quatre Classique bracelet paved with diamonds in yellow, white and pink gold with brown PVD, the Quatre Classique large bracelets, paved with diamonds, in white and pink gold with brown PVD, the Quatre Classique small bracelets, paved with diamonds, in white and pink gold with brown PVD the small Quatre Classique ring paved with diamonds in yellow, white and pink gold with brown PVD, and the large Quatre Classique ring paved with diamonds, in yellow, white and pink gold with brown PVD.

Dilan Deniz was adorned with the Quatre Radiant Edition necklace paved with diamonds in white gold, the large Quatre Radiant Edition bracelets, paved with diamonds in white gold, the Quatre Radiant Edition pendant earrings paved with diamonds in white gold, as well as the Quatre Radiant Edition rings paved with diamonds in white gold.

Mila Al Zahrani was adorned with the Quatre Classique double motif necklace paved with diamonds in yellow, white and pink gold with brown PVD, the Quatre Classique small model necklace with a diamond-paved motif in yellow, white and pink gold with brown PVD, the Quatre Classique bracelet with a large diamond-paved motif in yellow, white and pink gold with brown PVD, the large Quatre Classique rings, paved with diamonds, in yellow, white and pink gold with brown PVD.

