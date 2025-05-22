Bitcoin Suisse Secures Abu Dhabi Licence In Strategic Middle East Expansion

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Bitcoin Suisse, a pioneering Swiss crypto-financial services firm, has obtained regulatory approval to operate in Abu Dhabi, marking its inaugural venture beyond Europe since its establishment in 2013. This development underscores the United Arab Emirates' emergence as a magnet for global digital asset enterprises.

The Abu Dhabi Global Market , the emirate's international financial centre, granted the licence, enabling Bitcoin Suisse to offer its suite of crypto services within the region. This move aligns with the company's strategy to tap into the Middle East's burgeoning demand for regulated digital asset solutions.

Andrej Majcen, CEO of Bitcoin Suisse, emphasized the significance of this expansion, stating that the company's Swiss heritage and decade-long experience position it well to serve the Middle Eastern market. He highlighted the UAE's progressive regulatory framework and its commitment to fostering innovation in the financial sector as key factors influencing the decision.

Abu Dhabi has been proactive in establishing itself as a hub for digital assets, attracting a slew of international crypto firms. The ADGM's introduction of comprehensive digital asset regulations in 2018 has been instrumental in this regard, providing clarity and fostering investor confidence.

Several notable crypto entities have set up operations in Abu Dhabi, including Standard Chartered-backed Zodia Markets, which received regulatory approval to operate as a virtual asset brokerage. Similarly, Singapore-based custody provider Liminal secured permission to offer its services in the region, reflecting a broader trend of global crypto firms gravitating towards the UAE.

The UAE's appeal lies not only in its regulatory environment but also in its strategic location and robust infrastructure. The government's initiatives to diversify the economy and invest in fintech have created a conducive ecosystem for digital asset companies.

Bitcoin Suisse's entry into the Abu Dhabi market is expected to catalyze further growth in the region's digital asset sector. The company's comprehensive offerings, ranging from trading and custody to staking and tokenization, will cater to a diverse clientele, including institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals seeking regulated crypto services.

This expansion also signifies a broader shift in the global crypto landscape, with firms increasingly seeking jurisdictions that offer regulatory clarity and support for innovation. The UAE's proactive stance positions it as a leading destination for such enterprises, potentially setting a benchmark for other regions aiming to attract digital asset businesses.

