OCHA Warns Of Negative Impact As US Shifts Disaster Policy

KABUL (Pajhwok): The suspension of the US foreign aid for humanitarian programs in Afghanistan has a negative impact as recently Washington handed over responsibility for dealing with natural disasters to its State Department's refugees division.

After returning to the White House, US President Donald Trump issued an executive order suspending US foreign development assistance for 90 days for review. Trump canceled more than 90 percent of foreign aid contracts for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), equivalent to about $54 billion.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN-OCHA) said suspension of US foreign aid has had widespread impacts on humanitarian programs in Afghanistan.

Recently, OCHA explained with the cessation of aid, the process of stockpiling items and preparing for various events, especially natural events, has encountered difficulties and obstacles.

Delays in aid have had negative impacts on programs related to health services, mine clearance, cash assistance, and food in Afghanistan, the report added.

Reuters reported the US State Department has transferred responsibility for responding to natural disasters abroad, previously handled by USAID, to the Department's Bureau of Citizenship and Immigration Affairs.

According to reports, the State Department has informed all its embassies in various countries to cooperate with the Department's Citizens and Immigration Affairs Division in responding to natural disasters.

Recently, Trump explained the budget cuts to USAID and its aid programs around the world have had a“devastating” impact.

“We've spent a lot, it's a huge, huge problem that's going on in many countries. There are a lot of problems. The US is always being asked for money, no one else is helping”.

Also, other countries should spend money, Trump added.

