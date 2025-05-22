If You Were Notified By Reventics, LLC About A December 2022 Data Security Incident, You May Be Entitled To A Cash Payment

Announced by CPT Group, Inc.

IRVINE, Calif., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CPT Group, Inc., announces a proposed Settlement in a class action lawsuit called Henderson, et al. v. Reventics, LLC, et al., Case No. 2025CV30456, District Court, Arapahoe County, State of Colorado (the "Litigation").

What is this about? The action arises from an unauthorized user gaining access to patient private information in December 2022 ("Data Security Incident"). While Defendants deny any wrongdoing, the parties agreed to settle the case before trial rather than pursue litigation. The entities sued, Reventics, LLC, and OMH Healthedge Holdings, Inc., d/b/a Omega Healthcare are referred to as "Defendants."

Who is affected? You are a Class Member if your protected health information (PHI) or personally identifiable information (PII) was potentially involved in the Data Security Incident. Defendants provided notice of the Data Security Incident to Class Members starting in February 2023.

What does the Settlement provide? The Settlement provides monetary relief.

Settlement Benefits: Defendants have agreed to pay $8,150,000.00 (the "Settlement Fund") to settle the Litigation. Class Members who submit a valid claim may receive either (a) payment for documented losses up to $5,000 or (b) a flat Cash Payment of $100 (subject to a pro rata adjustment). The settlement funds will cover payments to Class Members, administrative costs, attorneys' fees, costs and expenses, and Plaintiffs' service awards.

How do I file a claim? Claim Forms are available for download and online submission at . The deadline to submit a Claim Form, either online or via email or U.S. Mail, is July 25, 2025 .

What are my other options? You can do nothing, exclude yourself, or object to the Settlement.

Do Nothing: If you do nothing, you remain a member of the Settlement Class. You will receive no payment and will no longer be able to sue Defendants over the claims resolved in the Settlement.

Exclude Yourself: If you exclude yourself, you will not receive a cash payment, but you may be able to file your own lawsuit against Defendants, for the same claims. Requests for Exclusion ("Opt-Outs") must be sent to the Settlement Administrator no later than June 21, 2025.

Object: If you do not exclude yourself from the Settlement, you may submit an objection telling the Court why you do not agree with all or part the Settlement. To object, you must provide timely written notice of your objection to the Settlement Administrator as provided below no later than June 21, 2025.

What happens next? The Court will hold a Final Approval Hearing on August 14, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. MT before Judge Joseph Riley Whitfield at the District Court, Arapahoe County, State of Colorado, Courtroom 204 to consider final approval of the Settlement, payment of attorneys' fees, costs, and expenses and the Plaintiffs' service awards. You may attend the hearing at your own expense, or you may pay your own lawyer to attend, but it is not necessary.

How do I get more information? For more information and to view the full notice, Claim Form, a copy of the Settlement Agreement, and other documents, go to . You may also contact the Settlement Administrator toll-free at 1-888-497-9649, by email at [email protected] or by writing to Henderson, et al. v. Reventics, LLC, c/o CPT Group, Inc., 50 Corporate Park, Irvine, CA 92606.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE COURT CLERK'S OFFICE

SOURCE CPT Group, Inc.

