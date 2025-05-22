Gluware Blazes A New Trail For Network Automation Builders With Intelligent Network Automation Without Limits At Autocon 3

Premier network automation event features hands-on training workshop, Gluware customer case study; bold, new campaign; launch of Gluware Labs; and network transformation self-assessment

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware, the leader in intelligent network automation, today announced its participation in the Network Automation Forum's (NAF) AutoCon 3, where it is debuting its new Network Automation Without Limits campaign. With a powerful focus on enabling today's network automation builders, Gluware is showcasing the power and possibilities of modern network automation. From hands-on training to a real-world case study and the unveiling of Gluware Labs, Gluware is helping network automation builders move beyond constraints and toward enterprise-grade, self-operating networks.

At this fourth iteration of the premier network automation event, Gluware experts Mike Haugh, Olivier Huynh Van, and Oleg Gratwick will lead a workshop titled Achieve Self-Operating Automation with Gluware. This session, which takes place on Monday, May 26, 2025, at 9:00am, will showcase how enterprises can attain autonomous networking using Gluware's intent-based intelligent network automation with patented Device Interaction and Automation Layer (DIAL) technology.

The workshop will guide attendees through the process of integrating popular automation tools such as Ansible and Python into Gluware's platform, enabling seamless orchestration across multi-vendor infrastructure including routers, switches, and firewalls. Additionally, participants will learn how to run continual compliance audits and detect and manage configuration drift, automate configuration management and auto-remediation, integrate custom state assessments and Ansible playbooks, and low-code and AI-assisted ways to configure.

"As an Accelerating Sponsor of NAF AutoCon 3, we're excited to deliver hands-on training that moves enterprise networking forward using self-operating network automation," said Mike Haugh, Vice President of Product Marketing at Gluware. "This workshop will equip engineers to implement intent-based intelligent network automation that detects issues, enforces compliance, and auto-remediates issues across multi-vendor environments. Attendees will leave with actionable skills that will help them build better automation up to 100X faster to deliver a highly secure network that's efficient to operate."

Central to the workshop is Gluware's DIAL technology, which revolutionizes network automation by providing a unified, intent-based data model that adapts and binds multi-vendor infrastructure elements to the logging and event management layers. This approach eliminates the need for hundreds of device-specific scripts, replacing them with a single, scalable automation framework that supports hands-off network operation and near real-time compliance verification.

Gluware Customer Presentation Featured

Gluware customer Terracon, a leading engineering firm ranked #18 in Top Design Firms, with over 180 locations across the United States, $1.1B in revenues, and over 6,000 employees, will also present at NAF AutoCon 3. Lee Harper, Enterprise Administrator at Terracon, will share how the company transformed their network by leveraging Gluware's intelligent network automation platform to eliminate security vulnerabilities, make network changes dramatically faster, prevent network downtime, and grow the network 50% without adding incremental headcount. Lee's session, How We Eliminated Security Vulnerabilities with Network Automation-And That's Just the Beginning!, will also cover Terracon's use of CIS Benchmark audits, real-time device audits, and free-form automation with Network RPA.

New Campaign, Gluware Labs, and Network Transformation Self-Assessment

At Booth #5, Gluware will unveil its brand new Network Automation Without Limits campaign, showcasing how the company enables engineers to push the boundaries of what's possible with modern network automation.

The centerpiece of this new campaign is Gluware Labs, which redefines the automation experience for engineers, enabling them to build, scale, and manage powerful automations using the open-source scripts they already rely on. With advanced tooling, embedded intelligence, on-demand training and community support, automation engineers can now move up to 100X faster-without many of the constraints they currently face.

Key features include:



Build faster with a purpose-built IDE , Gluware Lab including wizards, and Gluware Co-Pilot for NetDevOps



Scale smarter with modular, plug-and-play integrations including Ansible, NetBox, Python, ServiceNow, and more



Leverage existing assets by building on open-source scripts and playbooks already in use



Extend Ansible automation by deploying the Gluware Ansible Collection to seamlessly integrate advanced, multi-vendor network orchestration into your existing Ansible playbooks and workflows



Control, collaborate and backup using native integration with Git-based code repositories, including the ability to sync content from Gluware Control and use it to publish from Gluware Lab or VS Code to Gluware Control



Learn continuously with expert-led Newbie to Ninja training and insightful product demos and tutorials



Network and collaborate with other network automation innovators in the support community



Deliver confidently in real-world, production-grade environments

Try it out! It's easy to get started with Gluware's Community Edition

Additionally, visitors to Gluware's booth can take a brief Network Transformation Self-Assessment to evaluate their automation readiness and receive tailored recommendations from Gluware experts.

For more information about the event, visit: .

To learn more about Gluware's self-operating network automation platform, visit: .

About Gluware

Gluware is the leader in intelligent network automation, helping organizations improve security, simplify complexity, eliminate toil, and accelerate innovation across digital infrastructure.

Trusted by the Global 2000, Gluware's intent-based, multi-vendor automation platform handles millions of network changes in minutes-flawlessly. Whether used out of the box or as a developer platform, Gluware delivers a 95% reduction in network outages, 100% network security policy compliance, a 300x speed increase for OS upgrades, and self-operating network capabilities in just three months.

