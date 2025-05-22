Lancôme Celebrates The Icon Status Of Juicy Tubes With Top Y2K Celebrity Kisses

NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The OG gloss in a tube? Forget the rest, there's only one icon: Lancôme Juicy Tubes. The heritage beauty brand tapped a roster of beloved Y2K celebrities to showcase that kisses are still better with Juicy Tubes. The nostalgic campaign, dubbed the Lancôme Juicy Kissing Web, ties together your favorite 2000s celebs from shows like Gossip Girl, The OC and One Tree Hill and unites them with a kiss.

From May 15th through May 22nd, Lancôme strategically released exclusive videos with ten partners, including Ed Westwick , Hilary Duff , Gabrielle Union , Chad Michael Murray , and Kelly Rowland . Each star took to social media to share their personal experience with the beloved lip gloss.

For over two decades, Juicy Tubes has been at the forefront of pop culture, earning a coveted spot on the lips of some of the most recognizable Hollywood stars. Juicy Tubes launched in 2000 and instantly rose to fame as the must-have lip gloss. The recognizable tube, high-shine finish, and delicious scents had stars and consumers alike clamoring for every shade. Today, Juicy Tubes straddle nostalgia and trend, continuing to thrive as a symbol of playfulness, timeless beauty and of course juicy kisses.

"Juicy Tubes has been and will always be an iconic Lancôme product," says Ramzy Burns General Manager Lancôme USA "With its glossy finish and unmistakable scents, it's a product that's often copied but never replicated. Each Juicy Tubes has its own unique scent which has a way of evoking different memories. The gloss is Juicy Tubes (plural) for a reason – you're going to want more than one! We've loved having some of our favorite stars share the kisses they can't forget--because kisses are better with Juicy Tubes."

A GLOSS THAT NEEDS NO RE-INTRODUCTION

Experience Juicy Tubes' high-shine formula whose glossy yet moisturizing result has made it the icon it is today. In shades spanning shimmering sheers to creamy opaque tones, there's a glossy look for you.

The routine hasn't changed. One squeeze, then slick on for instant gloss. In a single press, a mega-shine result for juicier-looking lips. Day after day, the feeling never gets old. This addictively scented formula glides on to deliver an intense shine and a subtle dose of color. And the always-sleek tube is effortless to carry, making Juicy Tubes a must-have to stash in your pocket, purse, or grab with your phone. A dose of glossy shine, wherever you are.

TAKE A NOSTALGIA TRIP – DISCOVER THE SHADES

Juicy Tubes spotlights must-have shades, each of them with their own iconic appeal. All cult favorites, from the range's low-coverage, shimmering tones to high gloss, creamy hues, discover the Juicy Tubes shade squad.

Lancôme Juicy Tubes ($25) are available in seven shades at your favorite retailers, including Amazon, Ulta and Lancome-USA

About Lancôme

Founded in 1935 by the visionary pioneer Armand Petitjean, with the wish of spreading the spirit and taste of French elegance around the world, Lancôme immediately embodied the essence of beauty. More than ever before, the brand aims to offer every woman the possibility to blossom and embrace her beauty and femininity whatever her age or skin color. Lancôme is present in 135 countries, with about 20,000 beauty advisers in as many points of sale offering sophisticated services and iconic products to an international clientele. Lancôme successfully combines scientific expertise, and an intuitive understanding of women's needs to produce major innovations, unique and complementary between skincare, makeup, and perfume. Lancôme affirms that happiness is the most attractive beauty. To embody that, the brand has chosen charismatic and fully accomplished women such as Julia Roberts, Olivia Rodrigo, Isabella Rossellini, Amanda Seyfried, Joy Sunday, Nico Parker and Aya Nakamura.

SOURCE Lancôme USA

