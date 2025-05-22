Cleveland Museum Of Natural History Earns International Recognition, Named One Of The World's Most Beautiful Museums By Prix Versailles
This year's World's Most Beautiful Museums List features only seven institutions worldwide, representing excellence in new museum architecture:
-
Cleveland Museum of Natural History | Cleveland, United States
Grand Palais | Paris, France
Saka Museum | Bali, Indonesia
Audeum | Seoul, Republic of Korea
Kunstsilo | Kristiansand, Norway
Diriyah Art Futures | Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Joslyn Art Museum | Omaha, United States
This global recognition follows the Museum's recent $150 million transformation, unveiled to the public in December 2024. Designed by the Museum's architectural partner, DLR Group, the reimagined Museum invites visitors to explore the wonders of science and nature in a stunning building inspired by the glaciers that shaped the Great Lakes region.
"Every aspect of our transformed Museum aims to achieve one unified vision: to promote healthy humans, a healthy planet, and a better future for all," said Sonia Winner, President & CEO of the Cleveland Museum of Natural History. "We are thrilled that this commitment to architecture in the service of science has been recognized on an international stage."
The new Museum is a model of sustainable design, featuring elements such as a visible solar panel array, bird-safe glass, and an integrated stormwater-retention system. Thanks to these initiatives, the project has achieved LEED Platinum certification, the highest distinction awarded by the U.S. Green Building Council. New design features, such as expansive windows that flood spaces with natural light and a Visitor Hall that offers free access to iconic exhibits, create deeper community connections and invite public engagement with science and conservation.
"The Cleveland Museum of Natural History's recognition as one of the world's most beautiful museums by Prix Versailles is a testament to the power of visionary architecture and sustainable design," said DLR Group Principal and Global Cultural+Performing Arts Leader Dan Clevenger. "This honor not only celebrates the museum's stunning transformation, led by the design team of Mark Morris, Paul Westlake and Joshua Haney, but also reflects its commitment to advancing scientific discovery, fostering education around our natural world, and shaping a more informed and sustainable future."
Of the seven museums selected for the 2025 World's Most Beautiful Museums List, three will receive the further distinction of a World Title, Interior and Exterior from Prix Versailles. Awards will be announced in December 2025.
For more information, visit CMNH .
SOURCE Cleveland Museum of Natural History
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment