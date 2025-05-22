Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
European Council commander extents congratulations to Syria’s Leader

European Council commander extents congratulations to Syria’s Leader


2025-05-22 09:04:57
(MENAFN) On Wednesday European Council Leader Antonio Costa extended congratulations to Syrian Leader Ahmed al-Sharaa on the European Union’s decision to remove economic sanctions on Syria, saying that it is “real opportunity for Syria’s recovery and reconstruction.”

A Syrian news agency stated that Al-Sharaa got call on the phone from Costa.

As stated by a media organization, the decision to remove the sanctions, which Al-Sharaa appreciated as Costa and EU member states characterizing it as “a historic step that will contribute to moving the country toward a more stable future,” emphasizing the significance of the international community’s backing for Syria at this phase.

Al-Sharaa said that Israeli interference “continue to affect Syria, affirming the need for the EU to stand by Syria” to make them stop.

In addition, the media organization stated that he encouraged European corporations desiring to invest in Syria, stating that “the country today represents a promising investment opportunity and an important economic corridor between East and West.”

MENAFN22052025000045017281ID1109582966

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search