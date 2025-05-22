Small Plane Crashes Into San Diego Neighborhood, SDPD Urges To Avoid Area
“SDPD is responding to a plane crash near Sculpin St and Santo Rd. Please avoid the area while crews work,” the San Diego police department (SDPD) confirmed in a post on X.
The crash caused a fire, which San Diego Fire Department (SDFD) is trying to contain. Chief Eddy told NBC News that multiple homes and cars are on fire.Plane was headed to Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport
The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the aircraft involved was a Cessna 550 en route to Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport. There is still no information on how many people were on board. The FAA, along with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), will conduct a joint investigation into the crash, mentions a report by NBC News.
(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)
