Small Plane Crashes Into San Diego Neighborhood, SDPD Urges To Avoid Area

Small Plane Crashes Into San Diego Neighborhood, SDPD Urges To Avoid Area


2025-05-22 09:00:50
(MENAFN- Live Mint) San Diego plane crash : A small plane crashed into San Diego's Murphy Canyon neighbourhood, near Tierrasanta, early morning Thursday. The police department has directed the public to avoid the Sculpin St and Santo Road areas.

“SDPD is responding to a plane crash near Sculpin St and Santo Rd. Please avoid the area while crews work,” the San Diego police department (SDPD) confirmed in a post on X.

The crash caused a fire, which San Diego Fire Department (SDFD) is trying to contain. Chief Eddy told NBC News that multiple homes and cars are on fire.

Plane was headed to Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the aircraft involved was a Cessna 550 en route to Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport. There is still no information on how many people were on board. The FAA, along with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), will conduct a joint investigation into the crash, mentions a report by NBC News.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

