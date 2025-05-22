Sea-Band® Nausea Relief Bands Reduce GLP-1 Associated Nausea Within 5 Minutes - Published Research Finds

But GLP-1s like Wegovy®, Ozempic®, Zepbound® and Mounjaro®, are not without side effects, and nausea is one of the most common experienced, with symptoms so severe that over 30% of people discontinue their GLP-1 medication after just four weeks2.

In the recent study led by Obesity Medicine expert Dr. Florencia Ziemke, MD, dABOM, Sea-Band, a drug-free, class II FDA-cleared medical device for relief of nausea in motion sickness, morning sickness, chemotherapy and anesthesia induced nausea, was found to reduce GLP-1 associated nausea at a consistent rate of over 80% during the study period.

359 episodes of nausea were recorded amongst 31 adult participants over 4 weeks; Sea-Bands were used in all recorded episodes of nausea, and nausea relief was achieved within 5 min in one third of episodes, and in over 5 min but under 20 min in the remainder of the episodes3.

Worn like a sweatband around the wrist, the pressure stud sewn into the interior of each acupressure wristband, presses against and stimulates the P6 (or Nei-Kuan) acupressure point on the inside of the wrist. Extensive research, clinical reviews and placebo-controlled trials, show that pressure applied to this point, can relieve nausea and vomiting associated with motion and travel, pregnancy, chemotherapy, migraine and post-operative recovery - and as demonstrated by this most recent study, nausea associated with GLP-1 medication use.

Study author and clinical lead Dr. Ziemke says: "Nausea is an established side effect of GLP-1 medications, which I see in clinical practice. Prescription anti-nausea medication can present a challenge with drug interactions if a person is on other medications, plus they are not side effect free. Dietary changes alone may not be sufficient to tame the symptom. Published placebo-controlled trials have well established Sea-Band's use for nausea relief. Whilst a larger trial is warranted, the results of this initial pilot study demonstrates proof of concept for the use of Sea-Bands in the treatment of GLP-1 associated nausea and should give hope to the millions of medication users looking to achieve their weight loss and wider reaching health goals."

