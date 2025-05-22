Dubai: Billows Of White Smoke Seen Day After Fire Breaks Out In Al Quoz No Injuries Reported

Billows of smoke can still be seen on Thursday out of the private yard in Al Quoz Industrial Area 1 that caught fire on Wednesday, Khaleej Times can confirm.

The minor fire - first reported by Khaleej Times on Wednesday - is still contained inside the lot of a compound of Yard 3, Industrial area 1. Nearby establishments and work areas continue with their daily tasks but some workers and staff can be seen wearing face masks to mitigate inhaling the smoke.

Firefighters continue to put out the fire but authorities have yet to reveal its cause. No injuries were immediately reported.

The blaze broke out at around 10am on Wednesday and was immediately contained by firefighters who were deployed to the area. Authorities cordoned off the streets and rerouted motorists.

“Smoke has been coming out of the compound since yesterday (Wednesday),” a worker told Khaleej Times, adding:“I'm wearing a face mask because I don't want to inhale the smoke which is similar when you're cooking using wood.”

“The yard is owned by a paper mill company,” he added, noting piles of discarded materials, including wood, are stocked up in the compound.”

The fire occurred in the inner streets of Al Quoz Industrial Area 1 and did not cause any traffic delays on First Al Khail Street.