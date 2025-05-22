NIQ Unveils Consumer Tech Industry Trends 2025 Report For UAE And KSA Region



The report explains the driving growth in home entertainment, smartphones,

health tech, and workspace tech

In the UAE, premium purchases are being boosted overall by higher-income expatriates returning from Russia and foreign tourists to the UAE buying portable tech to take home with them

Saudi Arabia's growth in gaming PCs and accessories will continue, driven by the social adoption of e-sports in the country Saudia Arabia (KSA) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are priority markets for premium smartphones, TVs, and laptops

NielsenIQ (NIQ), a leading consumer intelligence company, released a Consumer Tech Industry Trends 2025 report, forecasting global Consumer Tech & Durables sales to reach $1.29 trillion – driven by emerging markets, replacement cycles, and premium innovation – in the year ahead.

Emerging markets such as the Middle East are leading to global growth.

Strong economic sentiment in specific countries within the Middle East & Africa (MEA) in 2025 will continue to drive the region's overall demand for consumer technology.

In 2025, brands selling into the Middle East & Africa must navigate fragmented consumer profiles and a crowded retail landscape. Success will depend on clear brand differentiation and tailored product ranges that balance price and functionality across diverse markets. Staying informed on global consumer trends is also essential, as MEA consumers rapidly close the gap in trend adoption.

The 2025 forecast for regional sales of total Consumer Tech & Durables in MEA is USD 68B with 2% growth rate.

The Revenue share of phones equipped with an AI processor, by region in MEA, is 32% of total sales

In smartphones, foldables are a small segment, but volume demand is growing fast within Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

“Manufacturers and retailers should focus on creating solutions that address real-world challenges and elevate the consumer experience. This involves leveraging cutting-edge technologies to offer products that are not only high-quality but also user-friendly and impactful”,“By doing so, they can build stronger connections with consumers who are increasingly seeking products that align with their values and enhance their daily lives.”

On another note, we know that the tech demand is increasing across generations, but it is much more vocal in Gen Z (source: Consumer Outlook report 2024). To understand the differences between Gen Z (age 18-27) and Gen X (age 44-59), let's review a few numbers:that autonomously tracks and learns their behavior. This number is only 31% for Gen X. In another point,whereas it is only 34% for Gen X. As we see significant adoption of new technologies for younger generation, the demand and early adoption of any new technology or trend will be driven by Gen Z.

NIQ's Consumer Tech Industry Trends 2025 report equips businesses with a forward-looking roadmap to unlock category growth, target evolving personas, and drive revenue through data-backed innovation.

Download the full report to explore consumer tech's most promising sectors and strategic imperatives.