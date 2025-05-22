403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NIQ Unveils Consumer Tech Industry Trends 2025 Report For UAE And KSA Region
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
Emerging markets such as the Middle East are leading to global growth. Top 2025 Tech Trends:
-
The report explains the driving growth in home entertainment, smartphones,
health tech, and workspace tech In the UAE, premium purchases are being boosted overall by higher-income expatriates returning from Russia and foreign tourists to the UAE buying portable tech to take home with them Saudi Arabia's growth in gaming PCs and accessories will continue, driven by the social adoption of e-sports in the country Saudia Arabia (KSA) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are priority markets for premium smartphones, TVs, and laptops
Emerging markets such as the Middle East are leading to global growth. Top 2025 Tech Trends:
-
Strong economic sentiment in specific countries within the Middle East & Africa (MEA) in 2025 will continue to drive the region's overall demand for consumer technology.
-
In 2025, brands selling into the Middle East & Africa must navigate fragmented consumer profiles and a crowded retail landscape. Success will depend on clear brand differentiation and tailored product ranges that balance price and functionality across diverse markets. Staying informed on global consumer trends is also essential, as MEA consumers rapidly close the gap in trend adoption.
-
The 2025 forecast for regional sales of total Consumer Tech & Durables in MEA is USD 68B with 2% growth rate.
-
The Revenue share of phones equipped with an AI processor, by region in MEA, is 32% of total sales
-
In smartphones, foldables are a small segment, but volume demand is growing fast within Egypt and Saudi Arabia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment