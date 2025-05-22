Amir Receives Prince Rahim Aga Khan V
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received today, May 22, 2025, at his office in Lusail Palace His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, Chairman of the Aga Khan Development Network, and his accompanying delegation on the occasion of his visit to the country.
During the meeting, the most important developments related to charitable, humanitarian, and cultural work were reviewed, in addition to exchanging views on a number of topics of mutual interest.
