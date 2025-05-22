Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amir Receives Prince Rahim Aga Khan V

Amir Receives Prince Rahim Aga Khan V


2025-05-22 08:02:18
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received today, May 22, 2025, at his office in Lusail Palace His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, Chairman of the Aga Khan Development Network, and his accompanying delegation on the occasion of his visit to the country.

During the meeting, the most important developments related to charitable, humanitarian, and cultural work were reviewed, in addition to exchanging views on a number of topics of mutual interest.

MENAFN22052025000063011010ID1109582510

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search