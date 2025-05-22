Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
German Business Sentiment Witnesses Increase in May

2025-05-22 07:59:35
(MENAFN) Germany’s business sentiment index experienced an increase in May, climbing from 86.9 to 87.5 points compared to the previous month.

This marks the highest level the indicator has reached since June 2024, according to the Munich-based Ifo Institute for Economic Research.

Market analysts had anticipated a slight rise, projecting the index to hit 87.4 points for the month.

The improvement was primarily attributed to "less skeptical expectations," as described by the institute.

However, companies were more reserved in evaluating their current business conditions, deeming them less favorable.

Despite a recent spike in corporate uncertainty, the Ifo Institute noted that the situation has somewhat stabilized.

It added that the German economy is gradually "regaining its footing," signaling a slow but steady path to recovery.

Within the manufacturing sector, the index saw a considerable increase.

This was fueled by more optimistic future outlooks and a better perception of present conditions.

Companies within this field showed renewed confidence in both forecasts and ongoing operations.

The services sector also recorded progress, mainly due to "improved expectations."

Nonetheless, firms continued to view their current circumstances with some reservation, suggesting a cautious stance despite forward-looking optimism.

Similarly, the trade sector reported gains, with particularly strong advances in both wholesale and retail expectations.

In addition to their positive outlook, traders were also "more satisfied with their current situation," contributing to the overall boost in business climate sentiment.

