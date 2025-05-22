Epigenetics Market Research Report 2024-2025 & 2029 - DNMT, IDH, HDAC, And EZH2, Are Forecasted To Witness Significant Growth
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|115
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$4.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$8.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Epigenetics Overview DNA Methylation Histone Modification RNA Modifications Epigenetic Modulators
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics Snapshot Market Drivers Rising Prevalence of Cancer and Unmet Need in Oncology Advances in Analytical Technologies and Tools Increasing Investment in Biomedical Research Trend Towards Precision Medicine Growing Interest in Liquid Biopsy Market Restraints From Bench to Bedside: The Translation Gap in Epigenetics Epigenetic Therapeutics: Limited Clinical Success Against Solid Tumors Stringent Regulatory Landscape Market Trends Combining Epigenetic Modifiers with Other Therapeutic Class Multi-omics Integration Long-Read Sequencing in Epigenetic Research Epigenetic Biomarkers-based Blood Test for Cancer Screening
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Emerging Technologies Epigenome Editing Epitranscriptomics Bromodomain and Extra-Terminal Domain Inhibitors Menin Inhibitors Application Beyond Oncology Pipeline Analysis Overview Novel Epigenetic Therapeutics in Development in Phase 2 and Above
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown Epigenetics Research Tools and Reagents Market, by Study Method Market Overview Market Size and Forecast DNA Methylation Histone Modification RNA Modification In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) Market, by Clinical Indication Market Overview Market Size and Forecast Epigenetic Therapeutics Market, by Drug Class Market Overview Market Size and Forecast Geographic Breakdown Epigenetics Research Tools and Reagents Market, by Region Market Size and Forecast North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Research Tools and Reagents In Vitro Diagnostics Therapeutics
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Epigenetics Market: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG Key ESG Issues in Epigenetics Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics Market Sustainability Practices in Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Sustainable Packaging Key ESG Issues in Epigenetics Research Tools Market ESG Risk Ratings Score -- Understanding the Data Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8 Appendix
