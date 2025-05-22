403
Venezuela reveals Victory Day monument honoring Soviet triumph on Nazism
(MENAFN) Venezuela has unveiled a monument in its capital, Caracas, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. The dedication ceremony, held on May 14, was attended by high-ranking Venezuelan officials, Russian diplomats, and members of the public.
Located in the newly named Victory Square, the monument is titled “80 Years of Victory in the Great Patriotic War over Nazism and Fascism” and was created by sculptor Jesús Manuel Suescun. It features a depiction of the iconic moment when the Soviet flag was raised over Berlin’s Reichstag and is surrounded by 12 columns representing key battles from the war.
Russian Ambassador Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov called the unveiling a moment of great symbolic and historical meaning. In comments to RIA Novosti, he said the monument represents the deep bond between Venezuela and Russia, as well as a shared commitment to preserving historical truth and resisting revisionist narratives. He described the structure as a "living symbol of unity, remembrance, and resistance" that resonates both with the past and with present-day global struggles.
Ambassador Melik-Bagdasarov also emphasized Venezuela’s growing role as a regional center of resistance against neocolonialism and ideological impositions, asserting that both nations stand together in pursuit of truth, justice, and a multipolar world.
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, speaking at the event, praised the monument as a tribute to “true history” and the strength of anti-fascist nations. She rejected attempts to downplay or distort the Soviet contribution to World War II, particularly those from Western media, and celebrated the Red Army’s role in liberating Europe.
The monument’s construction began in April, following an initiative by President Nicolás Maduro. Just days earlier, Maduro had joined Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow for the May 9 Victory Day celebrations on Red Square.
Venezuela’s Public Works Minister Juan José Ramírez described the monument as an international landmark against fascism and a testament to the strong friendship between Venezuela and Russia. The ceremony concluded with a spectacular drone display over the square.
