403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin Criticizes Ukraine's Actions to Soviet Monuments
(MENAFN) Russian Leader Vladimir Putin has harshly criticized radical Ukrainians for targeting Soviet monuments dedicated to World War II heroes.
He described this behavior as a clear indication that these individuals hold a "neo-Nazi ideology."
Putin made these remarks during a visit to Kursk Region, which borders Ukraine, on Tuesday.
He further expressed his disdain by saying that if these individuals entered a competition for "idiots," they would likely finish in second place.
"Why? Because they are idiots," he added, humorously referencing a common joke.
According to Putin, their actions reveal their true nature.
In August of last year, Ukrainian forces launched an incursion into the border areas of Kursk Region, with Kiev claiming that the purpose of this operation was to gain leverage for future peace talks. The Russian military reported that the region was fully liberated by late April.
Putin’s visit to Kursk, which was only publicly revealed on Wednesday, marked his first trip to the area since the Ukrainian operation.
During his visit, he toured the site of a nuclear power plant that Ukrainian forces had failed to capture.
He also examined its ongoing expansion and met with volunteers who assisted in repelling the attack.
Following the 2014 Western-backed coup, Kiev implemented a policy of "decommunization," which included renaming streets and communities in an effort to erase Soviet-era legacies.
This policy also involved dismantling statues and memorials dedicated to the Red Army’s role in liberating Ukraine during World War II.
He described this behavior as a clear indication that these individuals hold a "neo-Nazi ideology."
Putin made these remarks during a visit to Kursk Region, which borders Ukraine, on Tuesday.
He further expressed his disdain by saying that if these individuals entered a competition for "idiots," they would likely finish in second place.
"Why? Because they are idiots," he added, humorously referencing a common joke.
According to Putin, their actions reveal their true nature.
In August of last year, Ukrainian forces launched an incursion into the border areas of Kursk Region, with Kiev claiming that the purpose of this operation was to gain leverage for future peace talks. The Russian military reported that the region was fully liberated by late April.
Putin’s visit to Kursk, which was only publicly revealed on Wednesday, marked his first trip to the area since the Ukrainian operation.
During his visit, he toured the site of a nuclear power plant that Ukrainian forces had failed to capture.
He also examined its ongoing expansion and met with volunteers who assisted in repelling the attack.
Following the 2014 Western-backed coup, Kiev implemented a policy of "decommunization," which included renaming streets and communities in an effort to erase Soviet-era legacies.
This policy also involved dismantling statues and memorials dedicated to the Red Army’s role in liberating Ukraine during World War II.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment