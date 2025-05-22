403
Arab nations denounce Israeli shooting on political team of foreign diplomats
(MENAFN) Arab nations have denounced the Israeli army’s shooting, demanding international responsibility and requiring clarification from Israel. As political team of foreign diplomats visiting Jenin camp, which is located in the northern West Bank, as shooting was fired by the Israeli army.
A Palestinian official informed Anadolu on Wednesday that the Israeli army fired shooting close to the foreign diplomatic political team to scare them, on their coming at an entrance to the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, which is occupied by Israel.
Ahmed al-Deek, an assistant to the Palestinian foreign minister, stated that the Israeli army, in a violation of diplomatic standards, started shooting fire as the political team included 35 of ambassadors, consuls, and diplomats, who arrived at the camp, which has been under blockade since 21 January.
Deek, who was with them, stated that Israel army goal was to scare the political team and stop them from going inside Jenin camp
