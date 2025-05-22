Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Arab nations denounce Israeli shooting on political team of foreign diplomats

Arab nations denounce Israeli shooting on political team of foreign diplomats


2025-05-22 05:21:06
(MENAFN) Arab nations have denounced the Israeli army’s shooting, demanding international responsibility and requiring clarification from Israel. As political team of foreign diplomats visiting Jenin camp, which is located in the northern West Bank, as shooting was fired by the Israeli army.

A Palestinian official informed Anadolu on Wednesday that the Israeli army fired shooting close to the foreign diplomatic political team to scare them, on their coming at an entrance to the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, which is occupied by Israel.

Ahmed al-Deek, an assistant to the Palestinian foreign minister, stated that the Israeli army, in a violation of diplomatic standards, started shooting fire as the political team included 35 of ambassadors, consuls, and diplomats, who arrived at the camp, which has been under blockade since 21 January.

Deek, who was with them, stated that Israel army goal was to scare the political team and stop them from going inside Jenin camp

MENAFN22052025000045017281ID1109581816

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search