403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Democrats Press U.S. Education Secretary Over Sharp Budget Reductions
(MENAFN) U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon faced tough questions from Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday regarding her proposal to significantly slash funding for her department.
"We're putting forward a budget request that reduces department funding by more than 15%," McMahon said during her appearance before a House Appropriations subcommittee.
She added, "Our goal is clear: make education better, fairer and more accountable by ending federal overreach and empowering families, schools and states who best know the needs of their students."
McMahon outlined her top objectives as expanding school choice, improving literacy, and shifting control over education back to individual states.
She also affirmed her commitment to following the law amid the Trump administration’s broader initiative to dismantle the department she leads.
Rep. Rosa DeLauro, the committee’s leading Democrat, criticized the budget plan. "This budget, in my view, should be described as leaving every child behind."
DeLauro accused both McMahon and President Donald Trump of "explicitly" seeking to shut down the Department of Education. "But let me be clear with you. You will not have the partnership of Congress in your efforts to destroy the Department of Education and eliminate public education in this nation," she declared.
She pressed McMahon on whether she intended to break the law by "impounding congressionally appropriated funds?”
McMahon replied, “We are continuing, or not continuing, some funds as we look at them. ... As we go forward in the budget, I am happy to get back to you."
DeLauro demanded clarity: “Yes or no -- you’re going to abide by the law?”
"We’re going to abide by the law," McMahon responded.
"We're putting forward a budget request that reduces department funding by more than 15%," McMahon said during her appearance before a House Appropriations subcommittee.
She added, "Our goal is clear: make education better, fairer and more accountable by ending federal overreach and empowering families, schools and states who best know the needs of their students."
McMahon outlined her top objectives as expanding school choice, improving literacy, and shifting control over education back to individual states.
She also affirmed her commitment to following the law amid the Trump administration’s broader initiative to dismantle the department she leads.
Rep. Rosa DeLauro, the committee’s leading Democrat, criticized the budget plan. "This budget, in my view, should be described as leaving every child behind."
DeLauro accused both McMahon and President Donald Trump of "explicitly" seeking to shut down the Department of Education. "But let me be clear with you. You will not have the partnership of Congress in your efforts to destroy the Department of Education and eliminate public education in this nation," she declared.
She pressed McMahon on whether she intended to break the law by "impounding congressionally appropriated funds?”
McMahon replied, “We are continuing, or not continuing, some funds as we look at them. ... As we go forward in the budget, I am happy to get back to you."
DeLauro demanded clarity: “Yes or no -- you’re going to abide by the law?”
"We’re going to abide by the law," McMahon responded.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment