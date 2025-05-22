403
areeba & Foo Announce Strategic Partnership to deliver advanced digital payment services for the Middle East
Dubai, May 22, 2025 – areeba, a global leader in payment infrastructure, has partnered with Foo, a pioneering provider of digital banking and fintech solutions, to introduce a fully integrated - program for digital services. This bundled offering enables banks and fintechs to build their own secure and scalable card programs and wallets without the need for complex infrastructure.
This partnership brings together aree’a’s modern card issuance platform and’Foo’s digital capabilities into a seamless solution, combining secure digital onboarding, e-KYC, and tokenization for Apple Pay and Google Pay. By unifying physical and digital issuance tools, the partnership removes traditional barriers and accelerates go-to-market timelines.
The program is designed for financial institutions looking to launch modern, compliant, and top-of-wallet card products with speed and flexibility.
Maher Mikati, CEO of areeba, commented:“nbsp;“By integrating our card issuance infrastructure ’ith Foo’s onboarding and tokenization services, we’re giving institutions the tools to launch innovative card programs quickly and securely. This partnership reflects our commitment to simplifying how institutions enter and grow within the digital payments spac”.”
“As demand grows for digital first issuance, our collaboration with areeba delivers a complete CaaS solution that streamlines complexity and enables institutions to scale effici”ntly,” said Ghady Rayess, CEO of Foo. “This partnership reflects our shared vision of simplifying how digital financial products are built and delivered without compromising on performance, compliance, or customer e”perience.”
The partnership reflects ar’eba and Foo’s shared commitment to building adaptable, secure, and future ready infrastructure that supports the evolving needs of financial institutions in the Middle East & Arab Region.
