Annji Pharmaceutical Company Announces Positive Phase 1/2A Results For AJ201 In Spinal And Bulbar Muscular Atrophy (SBMA) Patients

TAIPEI, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AnnJi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a clinical-stage Taiwanese biotechnology company focused on addressing unmet medical needs in dermatology, neurology, and rare diseases, today announced positive results from its Phase 1/2a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, first-in-patient clinical trial of AJ201 in adults with Spinal and Bulbar Muscular Atrophy (SBMA). Conducted across six U.S. clinical sites, the study evaluated the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics (PD) of AJ201 (ClinicalTrials Identifier: NCT05517603). While not powered to assess efficacy, exploratory endpoints revealed meaningful treatment-related improvements that support continued clinical development.

Safety and Pharmacokinetics

The safety and pharmacokinetic profiles in SBMA patients were consistent with prior healthy volunteer data. AJ201 was generally well tolerated, and no systemic drug accumulation was observed.

Positive Clinical Signals

After 12 weeks of oral treatment, AJ201 recipients showed clinically meaningful improvements in physical and muscle function compared to placebo, including a 17.6-meter gain in the 6-Minute Walk Test (6MWT) and a 0.8-point increase in the SBMA Functional Rating Scale (SBMAFRS) on average, while the placebo group experienced slight declines. AJ201 also led to reduction in serum creatine kinase and myoglobin levels-suggesting a positive therapeutic effect. Most responders are in the AJ201 group: 11 of 15 for 6MWT, 6 of 7 for SBMAFRS, 14 of 14 for creatine kinase, and 11 of 12 for myoglobin, further supporting AJ201's benefit. Additionally, patients in AJ201 group reported significant improvement in physical function component of SF36v2 quality-of-life questionnaire, while placebo group a decline (p=0.026).

Biomarker Findings and RNA Sequencing Reveal Mechanistic Support

Mutant androgen receptor (mAR) levels, a proposed biomarker for SBMA, were assessed via muscle biopsies. Nuclear mAR levels were reduced by more than 50% in 53% of AJ201-treated patients, compared to 17% of placebo, indicating potential therapeutic activity.

RNA sequencing of muscle biopsies from AJ201-treated patients revealed activation of the Nrf2 pathway, along with modulation of several disease-relevant signaling cascades. These changes, absent in the placebo group, offer support for AJ201's therapeutic mechanism of action.

Conclusion and Expert Commentary

Consistent improvements across functional, biochemical, and molecular markers observed in this study support continued development of AJ201 for SBMA.

"The study results are highly encouraging. AJ201 has shown evidence of clinical benefit, demonstrated through improvements in functional assessments, positive shifts in serum biomarkers, and RNA sequencing data supporting activation of the Nrf2 pathway. Together, these findings reinforce the therapeutic potential of AJ201," said Dr. Christopher Grunseich, Principal Investigator of the study. Dr. Grunseich is a Lasker Clinical Research Scholar and Head of the Inherited Neuromuscular Diseases Unit at the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), National Institutes of Health (NIH).

"SBMA is a slowly progressing neuromuscular disorder, and I am greatly encouraged by the positive clinical outcomes observed after a relatively short course of AJ201 treatment," said Wendy Huang, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chairperson of the Board at AnnJi. "AnnJi is committed to advancing the program into Phase 3 clinical trials, with the aim of delivering a safe, effective, and much-needed therapeutic option for patients living with SBMA-a disease that currently lacks any FDA-approved treatments."

About SBMA and AJ201

SBMA, or Kennedy's disease, is a rare X-linked inherited neuromuscular disorder caused by CAG repeat expansion in the androgen receptor (AR) gene. The resulting mutant AR protein contributes to muscle and neuron degeneration through mechanisms involving cellular toxicity, oxidative stress, and neuroinflammation. SBMA affects ~1 in 40,000 males globally and currently has no FDA-approved treatment.

AJ201, also known as JM17, is a novel investigational compound that has shown potential in reducing mutant AR toxicity and improving motor function in preclinical SBMA models. At the molecular level, it promotes degradation of pathogenic mAR protein, induces expression of antioxidant enzymes, proteasome subunits, and heat shock proteins, all of which may slow disease progression (Bott et al., 2016).

About AnnJi Pharmaceutical

AnnJi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., founded in 2014, is a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing first-in-class small molecule therapies for serious and underserved diseases. Our pipeline spans neurology, dermatology, and rare disorders like SBMA. AnnJi is committed to translating cutting-edge science into differentiated treatments and advancing them through global collaboration and commercialization. For more information, visit: .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding AnnJi's plans, programs, and expected results. These statements are based on current assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially. AnnJi undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

