America's Math Genius Awards 2025 Celebrates The Brightest Young Minds In The U.S. And Canada

Over 15,000 students participated in the largest celebration of K–12 math excellence hosted by Prof Ved and Vedx Inc.

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark event streamed live across North America, America's Math Genius Awards 2025 , organized by Prof Ved and Vedx Inc. , recognized the top young math talents from the United States and Canada. With over 15,000 student participants , the event was hailed as one of the largest and most inspiring celebrations of K–12 math excellence in recent times.

Held virtually and attended by thousands of families, educators, and math enthusiasts, the ceremony honored students for their problem-solving brilliance, consistency, creativity, and perseverance. Categories included Math Prodigy Award, Rising Star, Creative Genius, Fastest Mind, and more - showcasing young achievers from grades 1 to 12.

Watch the replay here: America's Math Genius Awards 2025 Award Ceremony

"I've seen the future of math and STEM - and its name is America.", said Prof Ved , founder of Vedx Inc. and host of the event. "These awards celebrate that future by recognizing the brilliance, resilience, and creativity of our young minds today. Together, we will make America lead in math again."

Parents and students praised the event for its energy, student emcees, inspiring stories, and engaging presentations. The event featured standout student challenge videos, heartfelt testimonials, and recognition of participants in various math programs, including national math competitions such as AMC and others.

With thousands tuning in and participating online, the event also served as a rallying cry to restore math excellence across schools in North America.

"Every child has a math genius inside them," Prof Ved added. "Our mission is to help them unlock it - not just for tests, but for life."

To learn more about Prof Ved's national math genius programs, visit .

For media inquiries, contact: [email protected]

SOURCE VEDX

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED