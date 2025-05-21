Switzerland Pledges CHF 11 Million To UNRWA And Calls For Reforms

العربية ar سويسرا تتعهد بتقديم 11 مليون فرنك لوكالة الأونروا Read more: سويسرا تتعهد بتقديم 11 مليون فرنك لوكالة الأونرو

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Switzerland will contribute CHF10 million ($12 million) to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) this year, the government announced on Wednesday. An additional CHF1 million will go towards strengthening the agency itself, while a further CHF9 million is being allocated to support four other humanitarian organisations. This content was published on May 21, 2025 - 13:31 4 minutes Keystone-SDA

“The government has voiced deep concern over the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, saying the situation is being made worse by the continued lack of access to aid,” the press release said. It also called on Israel to uphold its obligations under international humanitarian law and to respect the Geneva Conventions.

The Swiss government says UNRWA plays a key role in providing health care, education and social services to around 3.5 million Palestinian refugees in Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

The CHF10 million contribution, matching last year's amount, is earmarked specifically for projects in Jordan, Lebanon and Syria, added the press release.

An additional CHF9 million has been allocated to UNICEF, the World Food Programme, the World Health Organization (WHO), and the Swiss Red Cross in partnership with the Palestinian Red Crescent.

The funding is aimed at supporting Palestinians affected by the conflict in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

So far this year, the Federal Council, Switzerland's executive body, has provided CHF12 million to Switzerland's humanitarian partners, including the World Food Programme, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and several Swiss NGOs.

Better governance at UNRWA

The Federal Council has also stressed the need for better governance at UNRWA, particularly around ensuring its impartiality. To support reforms, it is contributing CHF1 million towards implementing the recommendations of the“Colonna Report”, alongside funding from several other donors.

Parliament has ruled that any funding for UNRWA must first be discussed with the foreign affairs committees. As a result, these committees will vote on whether to approve the full CHF11 million contribution to the agency.

“Colonna Report”

UNRWA has faced intense scrutiny since Israel accused the agency and some of its staff of supporting Hamas during the deadly attacks on October 7, 2023. In response to the allegations, several donor countries suspended their funding to the agency in January 2024.

Many of those countries have since resumed their contributions, joined by several new donors. In 2023, Switzerland ranked 12th among UNRWA's top contributors, with the United States, Germany and the European Union making up the top three.

Switzerland had originally planned to contribute CHF20 million last year, but only half of that was paid after the Federal Council put the decision on hold for several months.

The government's decision took into account the findings of an independent review led by former French foreign minister Catherine Colonna. Published in April 2024, the report examined UNRWA's neutrality and governance.

The review found that UNRWA had a solid oversight system in place. It made 50 recommendations, all of which the agency has committed to fully implementing, the government noted.

At the end of January, Israel halted UNRWA operations on Israeli territory, citing a law passed in October. However, the legislation does not ban the agency from operating in the occupied West Bank or the Gaza Strip.

Translated from French with DeepL/sp

