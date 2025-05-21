QCO Compliance Date For Electrical Appliances Extended To 19 March 2026 Mses Get Additional Six Months
This decision came after a stakeholder meeting held by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) with various associations representing electrical appliance manufacturers on Thursday.
According to an official statement released by the DPIIT, the Safety of Household, Commercial and Similar Electrical Appliances (Quality Control) Order, 2025 will now take effect from March 19, 2026, rather than the originally planned date.
The order covers all electrical appliances designed for household, commercial, or similar applications with rated voltage not exceeding 250V for single-phase appliances and 480V for others, including DC-supplied and battery-operated appliances.
The revised implementation schedule includes additional accommodations for smaller enterprises. Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) will receive an extra six-month grace period, while small enterprises have been granted a three-month extension.
The government has also introduced provisions to exempt imports by domestic manufacturers for export-oriented production.
Further concessions in the order include allowances for clearing legacy stock within six months of the implementation date and permission to import up to 200 units for Research and Development purposes without being subject to the quality control requirements.
