Seegrid Expands AMR Capabilities To Support Diverse Payload Handling In Manufacturing

May 21, 2025 by Sam Francis

Seegrid , a developer of autonomous mobile robots for material handling, has unveiled what it describes as“a major leap forward in autonomous forklift technology”.

The company is expanding its focus on“payload versatility” as it targets more complex applications in manufacturing and logistics environments.

The“major leap” Seegrid refers to is its forklifts' ability now to accommodate or handle payloads that are awkward sizes or shapes – up to 62 x 96, 96 x 78, and 96 x 96 inches.

The company's autonomous lift trucks, the RS1 and CR1, are designed to accommodate a wide range of palletized and non-standard payloads, including irregularly shaped or custom forkable materials.

This capability is increasingly relevant in industrial settings where payloads often vary in size, shape, and composition.

Seegrid's autonomous systems incorporate pallet detection and manipulation tools developed over more than 20 years of internal R&D.

Its navigation stack, referred to as Sliding Scale Autonomy, includes a combination of perception, planning, and control functions.



Perception : Identifies payload position and orientation using embedded vision and sensing systems.

Planning : Adjusts routing and approach paths in real time, even when loads are misaligned. Control : Executes motion with precision, relying on software-based navigation rather than fixed infrastructure.

According to Seegrid, these capabilities are being used in environments such as buffer zones, where the company's robots can dynamically manage lane building and depletion based on real-time operational conditions.

David Griffin, chief sales officer at Seegrid, says:“Our customers face real-world complexity that goes beyond textbook automation.

“What sets Seegrid apart is our ability to help them automate safely and reliably – no matter how unique or variable their payloads are.

“We're not just handling pallets; we're mastering the art of dynamic payload movement with the most adaptive, intelligent technology on the market.”

Supporting new use cases in fixed automation

Seegrid says it is also seeing increased adoption of its AMRs in scenarios where mobile robots are used to support fixed automation systems such as robotic cells.

These deployments typically involve precise, timed delivery of materials to maintain continuous operation of industrial equipment.

In automotive manufacturing, for example, Seegrid robots are used to deliver both standard and non-standard payloads – including items as large as 96×96 inches – to various production lines. The company cites current customer use cases involving:



30 x 30 bins for small-part replenishment;

48 x 40 standard pallets; and Larger custom pallets such as 62 x 96, 96 x 78, and 96 x 96 inches.

As well as mixed-load applications involving a range of weights and materials.

This range of deployment suggests a move toward broader adoption of flexible AMRs capable of handling diverse material flows.