Viral Video Shows Hikers Rushing To Escape Eruption Of Guatemala's 'Most Dangerous' Volcano: 'Lucky To Be Alive'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Santiaguito Volcano - one of the most dangerous volcanoes in Latin America - erupted in Guatemala on April 20, spewing smoke into the air and forcing hikers to rush to safety. The hikers were trekking up the volcano – known for its frequent eruptions - when falling debris compelled them to turn back.

Footage capturing the frightening moment shows thick clouds of ash billowing into the sky as the group hurried down El Paso de la Muerte - ominously nicknamed the“Death Trail”, according to Storyful.

The video was filmed by Carlos Enrique Porres Rodas, who described Volcán Santiaguito as“one of the most dangerous active volcanoes in Latin America.” He added,“Its ascent is restricted, but there are always daredevils who expose themselves to reach the colossus.”

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Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Here's how social media users reacted:

The video of the incident swiftly went viral on social media, prompting a wave of reactions online.

One user pointed out,“Just to be clear, climbing that active volcano has been prohibited for quite some time. Guatemala has some 30 inactive volcanoes that are perfectly safe to climb.” Another wrote,“This is some final destination type ish right here.” Others echoed similar warnings, with one comment noting,“FYI locals highly suggest not hiking this volcano as it's been active for a while so each to their own,” while another added,“Tourists thinking nature will give them a pass over the locals always makes me giggle...and then they have the audacity to complain.”

Another wrote: "Terrifying footage shows hikers caught in an eruption after climbing to the crater of Santiaguito Volcano in Guatemala yesterday.

Giant rocks were falling everywhere. This was a near-fatal mistake. They are incredibly lucky to be alive.( April 20)"

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Meanwhile, Guatemala's disaster management authority, the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (CONRED), said in a translated bulletin that“the volcano continues to extrude lava in blocks, generating avalanches on different flanks of the Caliente dome, as well as short-range pyroclastic flows.”

Officials further added,“Incandescence was observed in the crater during the night and early morning, demonstrating the constant activity of this volcanic complex, considered one of the most active in the country.”

They also reaffirmed that a restricted zone remains in force, stating:“In light of this activity, the Executive Secretariat of CONRED reminds everyone that a restricted zone of at least 5 kilometres (5.3 miles) around the volcanic complex is currently in place, where entry, stay, or camping is prohibited.”