403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kremlin voiced remarks on Romania’s latest elections
(MENAFN) Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov has referred to the Romania’s latest presidential election as “strange,” with the declared winner achieving success without the presence of the frontrunner.
Euroskeptic George Simion lost against a pro-EU candidate Nicusor Dan in a runoff, winning the Romanian presidency election by a margin single digit.
The election was issued to repeat following Romania’s Constitutional Court cancelled the outcomes of the November vote, as an EU and NATO critic, independent candidate Calin Georgescu, went number one with 23 per cent. The authorities referred “irregularities” in his campaign. The allegations made by intelligence reports claiming Russian intervention, were refuted by Moscow.
Talking to journalists on Monday, Peskov said that the election “at the very least, strange,” pointing out that the candidate that had a good chance at winning were “forcibly” eliminated from the election “without much effort to provide justification.”
In addition, he stated that “But in the absence of such a frontrunner, the winner is who the winner is. This is the reality we are dealing with.”
Euroskeptic George Simion lost against a pro-EU candidate Nicusor Dan in a runoff, winning the Romanian presidency election by a margin single digit.
The election was issued to repeat following Romania’s Constitutional Court cancelled the outcomes of the November vote, as an EU and NATO critic, independent candidate Calin Georgescu, went number one with 23 per cent. The authorities referred “irregularities” in his campaign. The allegations made by intelligence reports claiming Russian intervention, were refuted by Moscow.
Talking to journalists on Monday, Peskov said that the election “at the very least, strange,” pointing out that the candidate that had a good chance at winning were “forcibly” eliminated from the election “without much effort to provide justification.”
In addition, he stated that “But in the absence of such a frontrunner, the winner is who the winner is. This is the reality we are dealing with.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment