HSMAI MEA Announces The Second Edition Of The Marketing MASTERMIND Mentorship Programme

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, 21 May 2025: The Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International – Middle East & Africa (HSMAI MEA) has officially launched its highly anticipated second Marketing MASTERMIND initiative, a three-month mentorship programme tailored to shape and elevate the region's next generation of commercial leaders in hospitality.

Designed and led by HSMAI MEA's Marketing Advisory Board, the programme provides five selected marketers with exclusive one-on-one coaching, hands-on experience in real-world marketing roles, and continuous project-based learning guided by senior industry leaders.

Participants will be recognised and certified live on stage at the 8th HSMAI Commercial Strategy Conference Middle East & Africa (CSCMEA), taking place at Conrad Dubai Hotel on 25-26 November 2025. As the region's leading event for commercial hospitality professionals, CSCMEA has grown exponentially year after year, drawing over 400+ industry professionals expected to attend in 2025 for two days of learning, collaboration, and meaningful connections.

The Marketing Advisory Board, now in its third year, was originally launched and chaired by Amal Harb for two successful years. As of January 2025, Loay Nour has taken over as Chair, working closely with Mona Faraj, President of HSMAI Middle East and fellow Advisory Board members to evolve this specific programme and strengthen the overall impact on the hospitality industry. The Marketing Advisory Board consists of Loay Nour, Vice President, Brand & Marketing, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts; Stephanie AbouJaoude, Senior Area Marketing & Communications Director – Middle East, Africa, Turkey & Mediterranean, Radisson Hotel Group; Hana Fuchs, Regional Director of Marketing Communications MEA, Minor Hotels; Robyn James-O'Connor, Vice President Marketing, Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts; Kiran Kumar, CHDM, Regional Director of Marketing, United Hospitality Management; Robert Singleton, Director, Loyalty Performance Strategy IMEA, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Nicolas Hauvespre, Vice President Luxury Brands Middle East & Africa, Marriott International, and Amal Harb.

“We are incredibly proud to continue Marketing MASTERMIND, a programme that reflects HSMAI's commitment to cultivating talent and shaping the future of commercial leadership in our region,” said Mona Faraj, President of HSMAI MEA.“The initiative not only bridges the gap between academic knowledge and on-the-ground application but also empowers young marketers to lead with purpose, innovation and confidence.”

Loay Nour, Chair of the HSMAI MEA Marketing Advisory Board, added:“This programme is deeply personal to our board. It's about creating access, nurturing ambition and giving promising marketers the tools and mentorship they need to thrive in this ever-evolving industry. It's our way of paying it forward and ensuring a strong, creative pipeline of future commercial leaders.”

“The Marketing Masterminds mentorship programme came at the perfect time for me. With almost eight years in marketing but relatively new to hospitality, it provided the ideal foundation – going beyond marketing into sales and revenue for a holistic commercial perspective. Through this programme, I connected with industry leaders who turned into coaches, worked on a real-world project, gained invaluable mentorship, participated in global conferences, and even spoke on stage at a fireside chat – and this is just the beginning. Whether you're new or experienced and looking to grow into a commercial leader, this programme is an unmatched opportunity,” said Prateek Kochar, Marketing Manager, Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, one of the 2024 Marketing Mastermind mentees.

The MASTERMIND programme is just one of many initiatives of HSMAI MEA. Another key initiative, and a highlight on the agenda of the organisation's annual Commercial Strategy Conference, are the ROC Star awards. These awards celebrate exceptional individuals within the hospitality industry who have made a significant impact. From a record 40 entries last year, the HSMAI MEA Advisory Board selected a shortlist of eight finalists who all pitched their idea on stage at the CSC2025, after which the audience voted for the top three winners.

Set against the backdrop of the region's most influential hospitality gathering, CSC2025 promises to once again bring together commercial visionaries, data-driven marketers, revenue strategists, and tech trailblazers. The event continues to stand out as the platform to explore timely strategies, discover emerging trends, and gain firsthand insights from those shaping the future of hospitality.