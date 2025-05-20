403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Final Draws Of FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, FIFA U17 World Cup Qatar 2025 To Take Place In Doha On May 25
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Local Organising Committee of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 and FIFA U17 World Cup Qatar 2025 announced Tuesday that the Final draw for both tournaments will be held in Doha on May 25.
Taking place at the Raffles Hotel, the event marks a major milestone for both tournaments, and will bring together Qatari, regional and global football legends for a star-studded ceremony.
Sixteen teams will participate in the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, taking place from 1-18 December. Nine teams have already qualified automatically based on FIFA rankings, including defending champions Algeria and hosts Qatar. The remaining seven will be determined via play-offs that will take place in November.
The FIFA U17 World Cup Qatar 2025 will be the first 48-team FIFA World Cup tournament, with a total of 104 matches played over 25 days. The 2025 edition is the first of five consecutive editions to be hosted in Qatar through to 2029. For all information related to the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, FIFA U17 World Cup Qatar 2025 and other mega events hosted by Qatar, follow @RoadtoQatar on all social media platforms.
Taking place at the Raffles Hotel, the event marks a major milestone for both tournaments, and will bring together Qatari, regional and global football legends for a star-studded ceremony.
Sixteen teams will participate in the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, taking place from 1-18 December. Nine teams have already qualified automatically based on FIFA rankings, including defending champions Algeria and hosts Qatar. The remaining seven will be determined via play-offs that will take place in November.
The FIFA U17 World Cup Qatar 2025 will be the first 48-team FIFA World Cup tournament, with a total of 104 matches played over 25 days. The 2025 edition is the first of five consecutive editions to be hosted in Qatar through to 2029. For all information related to the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, FIFA U17 World Cup Qatar 2025 and other mega events hosted by Qatar, follow @RoadtoQatar on all social media platforms.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment